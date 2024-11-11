How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to begin a high-voltage NHL clash on November 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Colorado Avalanche 6-4. Jordan Martinook gained twice in that game.

Vegas has a great home record of 8-0-0 and an overall record of 9-3-2 going into the game. The Golden Knights scored 61 goals and gave up 43, for a difference of +18 goals.

However, Carolina has a great 10-3 record overall and a 5-2-0 record when they compete away from home. The Hurricanes achieved 54 goals and gave up 34, for a difference of +20 goals.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will face each other.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes will battle with each other in an exciting NHL game on November 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date November 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 6-2-1 record, a 3.13 GAA, a .881 SV%, and one shutout this season.

Jack Eichel has 22 points, including four goals and eighteen assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev additionally made a difference, getting 8 goals (4 on the power play) and taking 40 shots.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Samsonov Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 7-1-0 record, a 2.51 GAA, along with a .896 SV%, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.

Martin Necas has 23 points, which includes eight goals and fifteen assists.

This season, Jack Roslovic recorded 36 shots and scored 9 goals, but he did not score any goals in the power play.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Riley Stillman Lower body injury Out Frederik Andersen Lower body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes have an impressive recent record over the Vegas Golden Knights, with 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five meetings. The Hurricanes' two losses have been close: 3-2 in March of 2023 as well as a 4-0 shutout setback in the same month. Their wins have been decisive, like the 6-3 win in December of 2023 and the 3-1 success in February 2024. The Knights won two close games, one in March 2023 by a score of 3-2 and one in January 2022 by a score of 4-3. Based on these results, Carolina is the favorite going into this encounter, however, Vegas' ideal home record during the season makes them a tough opponent. This could make for a close and exciting game.

Date Results Feb 18, 2024 Hurricanes 3-1 Knights Dec 20, 2023 Hurricanes 6-3 Knights Mar 12, 2023 Knights 4-0 Hurricanes Mar 02, 2023 Knights 3-2 Hurricanes Jan 26, 2022 Hurricanes 4-3 Knights

