How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off against the Calgary Flames to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on October 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Brett Howden scored twice in the Vegas Golden Knights' recent 7-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

As of right now, Vegas has a 6-2-1 record overall and a 3-0-0 record across the Pacific Division. They have scored 42 goals and given up 28, for a +14 goal difference.

The Flames are 5-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in division competition going into this game. In each game, Calgary gets 11.3 penalty minutes, which is the eighth most in the league.

They are scheduled for their first game of the season against each other on Monday. It is in the Pacific Division.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will clash with the Calgary Flames in an electrifying NHL game on October 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SNW, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Vegas Golden Knights vs Calgary Flames team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Mark Stone currently leads the Vegas Golden Knights with seventeen points in nine games this season. He has scored four goals and set up 13 assists.

Brayden McNabb is ranked 19th across the NHL with five penalties that have cost him a total of 10 minutes in the penalty box.

Adin Hill has a 3-2-0 record in goal and has given up 19 goals for an average of 3.8 goals against. With a save rate of .864, he produced 121 saves.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Hague Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Calgary Flames team news

Rasmus Andersson has scored 10 points so far this season, which is the most on the Calgary Flames.

This season, Nazem Kadri has racked up 16 penalty minutes, which puts him 14th across the league.

Daniel Vladar is a goalie who has a record of 2-1-1 and a save percentage of .905, which is 23rd in the NHL. He also gives up 2.7 goals per game.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Honzek Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames head-to-head record

The Calgary Flames have a slight advantage over the Golden Knights in their last five previous meetings, winning three of those five games. Recent games between the two teams have favored Calgary. In early 2024, the Flames beat Vegas 4-1 and 3-1. But Vegas won a high-scoring 5–4 game in December 2023, showing how good they could be offensively. Both teams came into this season with good marks in their divisions, so this game should be very close. Vegas has a high-scoring offense, and Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with seventeen points. This could test Calgary's efficient penalty kill. But if Calgary's defense performs as well as it did in previous games, they should be able to keep Vegas in check and keep their current hot streak against them going.

Date Results Mar 15, 2024 Flames 4-1 Knights Jan 14, 2024 Flames 3-1 Knights Dec 13, 2023 Knights 5-4 Flames Nov 28, 2023 Flames 2-1 Knights Mar 24, 2023 Knights 3-2 Flames

