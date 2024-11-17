How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off against the Washington Capitals to start a high-voltage NHL battle on November 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Vegas Golden Knights are much better than the Washington Capitals at using their power play. They have a 32.6% success rate, which is second in the league, while the Capitals only have a 12.2% success rate, which is 30th.

However, the Capitals' penalty kill is their strong point. It's ranked fifth with 85.4%, which could stop some of Vegas' power plays. The Washington Capitals' weak power play is a bigger problem for the Golden Knights' penalty kill, which is still useful at 81.3% (14th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will battle with the Washington Capitals in a thrilling NHL action on November 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date November 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 7-3-1 record, 3.27 GAA, and .879 SV%, but he has only one shutout.

Ilya Samsonov has a 3-1-1 record, 2.95 GAA, and .906 SV%, but no shutouts.

Jack Eichel leads Vegas' offense with twenty-five points, five goals, and twenty assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out Nicolas Hague Undisclosed Out

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a perfect 7-0-1 record with a 2.71 GAA along with a .906 SV%, waiting for his initial shutout of the season.

Charlie Lindgren has a 3-4-0 mark, a 2.76 GAA, a .897 SV%, and no shutouts.

Dylan Strome has scored twenty-three points with five goals and eighteen assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Golden Knights and the Capitals have faced each other five times so far, and each time has been very close, with both teams winning. Vegas won their last two games against the Capitals, 4-1 in December of 2023 as well as 6-2 in January of 2023. However, the Capitals won their most recent game, 4-2 on October 16, 2024, showing that they are still capable of beating the Knights. In November 2023, the Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-0, which was a great game. In November 2022, Vegas beat Washington 3-2. Based on these outcomes, this game could be very close. The Golden Knights will likely want to get back at their previous loss and use their strong offensive skill to their advantage, whereas the Capitals will try to stay in the game by using the penalty kill and close defense.

Date Results Oct 16, 2024 Capitals 4-2 Knights Dec 03, 2023 Knights 4-1 Capitals Nov 15, 2023 Capitals 3-0 Knights Jan 22, 2023 Knights 6-2 Capitals Nov 02, 2022 Knights 3-2 Capitals

More NHL news and coverage