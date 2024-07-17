How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks will be taking on the Sacramento Kings as the Las Vegas Summer League action continues on Wednesday.

The Knicks' Summer League squad started on a roll but couldn't walk away with a win, as they fell to the Nets' prospects by 92-85 at Thomas & Mack Arena on Tuesday afternoon to drag themselves in a 2-0 hole in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

There's no rest for the baby Knicks, who immediately return to the deck against the Sacramento Kings (1-1), who bounced back after the horror show in the Las Vegas Summer League opener to record 82-70 victory over the Jazz at Cox Pavilion.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings live on NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

New York Knicks

Despite the collapse against the Nets, the Knicks had at least a few bright spots: first-round pick Pacome Dadiet pulled in eight rebounds despite fouling out, second-best on the team behind Dmytro Skapintsev, who fell one board short of a double-double with 19 points. Duane Washington Jr. once again led the Knicks in scoring with 21 points.

Sacramento Kings

Colby Jones led the Kings in the victory over Jazz with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals. Drew Timme posted 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Kings. Mason Jones added 13 points, nine assists and four steals.

Head-to-Head