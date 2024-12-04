How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face off against the Dallas Stars to begin an exciting NHL action on December 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Kings have won their last three games in a row.

The Kings have a 14-8-3 record overall, and an excellent 8-2-1 record at home. In the NHL, they rank ninth with an average of 9.5 penalty minutes each game.

On the other hand, the Stars are 16-8 overall and 6-6-0 when they are away. Dallas does very well in games with three or more goals, going 12-2–0 when getting three or more goals.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will confront each other.

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will meet the Dallas Stars in an epic NHL encounter on December 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date December 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

This season, Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and set up 21 assists.

Adrian Kempe has helped the offense with 7 goals and 5 assists in the last ten games.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Arthur Kaliyev Collarbone injury Out Darcy Kuemper Undisclosed Out

Dallas Stars team news

Matt Duchene has performed great for the Stars this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 16 assists.

Mason Marchment has been scoring excellently. In the past 10 games, he has scored 7 goals and set up four assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Undisclosed Out

Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

In their last five games against the Los Angeles Kings, the Dallas Stars have dominated, winning four out of five of those games by large margins. The Stars have scored more goals than the Kings, showing that they can stop Los Angeles from scoring while still scoring regularly.

The Kings only won one of these games, a close 3-2 win in early 2023. The Stars may have an advantage if they keep getting goals. This is because they have been doing well lately and can have games with multiple goals.

This time, though, the Kings may be able to fight back better because they have a good home record and are on a three-game win streak.

Date Results Mar 17, 2024 Stars 4-1 Kings Mar 10, 2024 Stars 4-1 Kings Jan 17, 2024 Stars 5-1 Kings Jan 20, 2023 Stars 4-0 Kings Jan 04, 2023 Kings 3-2 Stars

