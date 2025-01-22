How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to meet the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL game on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Los Angeles comes in with a 25-14-5 record overall, having a strong 14-3-1 record at home. The Kings have recorded 129 goals and given up 109, which means they have a goal difference of +20.

Florida has an overall record of 28-17-3, but their road record is 15-8-1. The Panthers are seventh across the NHL, scoring an average of 3.2 goals per game, which adds up to 154 goals in total.

This marks the first time the two sides face each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will battle with the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date January 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals and made 31 assists this season.

Phillip Danault has made five assists in his last 10 games.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Laferriere Upper body injury Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Matthew Tkachuk scored 14 goals and made 27 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has had five assists in his last 10 games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day Aaron Ekblad Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Kings and the Panthers suggest that this match could be very competitive. The Panthers have taken two out of their last five games against their opponent, with records of 4-2 in October and 3-2 in January. The Kings have proven they can fight, winning three of their last five matches, including a close 2-1 win in November of 2023 and a 4-3 victory in January 2023. The Panthers are scoring an average of 3.2 goals each game, which could challenge the Kings' defense. However, the Kings have a strong record at home (14 wins, 3 losses, 1 overtime loss), giving them an edge when competing there. Both teams are strong in close games, so this one might also be very close. It could depend on which team takes advantage of important scoring chances.

Date Results Oct 06, 2024 Panthers 4-2 Kings Jan 12, 2024 Panthers 3-2 Kings Nov 17, 2023 Kings 2-1 Panthers Jan 28, 2023 Kings 4-3 Panthers Nov 06, 2022 Kings 5-4 Panthers

More NHL news and coverage