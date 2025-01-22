How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to meet the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL game on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
Los Angeles comes in with a 25-14-5 record overall, having a strong 14-3-1 record at home. The Kings have recorded 129 goals and given up 109, which means they have a goal difference of +20.
Florida has an overall record of 28-17-3, but their road record is 15-8-1. The Panthers are seventh across the NHL, scoring an average of 3.2 goals per game, which adds up to 154 goals in total.
This marks the first time the two sides face each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Los Angeles Kings will battle with the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|January 22, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers team news
Los Angeles Kings team news
Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals and made 31 assists this season.
Phillip Danault has made five assists in his last 10 games.
Los Angeles Kings Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alex Laferriere
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Drew Doughty
|Ankle injury
|Out
Florida Panthers team news
Matthew Tkachuk scored 14 goals and made 27 assists.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has had five assists in his last 10 games.
Florida Panthers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jonah Gadjovich
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Aaron Ekblad
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The last five games between the Kings and the Panthers suggest that this match could be very competitive. The Panthers have taken two out of their last five games against their opponent, with records of 4-2 in October and 3-2 in January. The Kings have proven they can fight, winning three of their last five matches, including a close 2-1 win in November of 2023 and a 4-3 victory in January 2023. The Panthers are scoring an average of 3.2 goals each game, which could challenge the Kings' defense. However, the Kings have a strong record at home (14 wins, 3 losses, 1 overtime loss), giving them an edge when competing there. Both teams are strong in close games, so this one might also be very close. It could depend on which team takes advantage of important scoring chances.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 06, 2024
|Panthers 4-2 Kings
|Jan 12, 2024
|Panthers 3-2 Kings
|Nov 17, 2023
|Kings 2-1 Panthers
|Jan 28, 2023
|Kings 4-3 Panthers
|Nov 06, 2022
|Kings 5-4 Panthers