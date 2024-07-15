How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Utah Jazz (1-0) and the Sacramento Kings (0-1) will face off each other in Las Vegas on Monday as the action at the NBA 2K25 Summer League continues.

The Utah Jazz are coming into this contest off the back of a thrilling 90-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

The Kings, meanwhile, opened their Las Vegas Summer League campaign with a big defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies, who built a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back in a 103-83 win at The Pavilion despite being without first-round draft pick, rookie center Zach Edey.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Kings vs Jazz NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz is set to take place on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, July 15, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz live on ESPNU Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings Team News

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George and Walker Kessler won't be playing in Vegas, but the Jazz have some NBA experience on the court with second-year Jazzmen Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Darius Basley have also seen some time at the NBA level.

The Jazz were led by Cody Williams against the Mavericks, collecting 21 points, three rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Collier posted 12 points, two rebounds and seven assists, while Lofton Jr. led the bench with 10 points and five boards.

Another player to keep an eye on is 2023 lottery pick Hendricks, who impressed as the primary option in George and Kessler's absence, with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings announced on Thursday that rookie guard Devin Carter, the 13th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, underwent left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and will be re-evaluated in approximately six months.

The Kings recently acquired free agent guard DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. Sacramento traded away forward Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 pick swap to the Spurs.

Keon Ellis closed the 2023-24 season in the starting lineup for Sacramento, but the Kings opted to give Ellis more time to sharpen up his game in the Summer League. Over three games in the California Classic, Ellis averaged 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.0 minutes.

