How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Kings are ready to host the Boston Bruins to open a high-voltage NHL preseason battle on October 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Boston Bruins have a 1-2-1 record, while the Los Angeles Kings have a 3-0-1 record.

The Kings perform slightly better on the power play, scoring 22.6% of the time (12th in the league), but the Bruins are not far behind, scoring 22.2% of the time (14th).

The Kings have a good penalty kill, ranking second in the league with an 84.6% success rate. This shows that they can handle situations where they are short-handed well. The Bruins are also very good at stopping other teams' power plays. They have an 82.5% penalty kill rate, which is seventh in the league.

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on October 03, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Videotron Centre, in Quebec City, Canada.

Date October 03, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Videotron Centr Location Quebec City, Canada

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS2

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Kings vs Boston Bruins team news

Los Angeles Kings team news and players to watch

Darcy Kuemper experienced a tough season. He finished with a record of 13-14-3, got a 3.31 goals against average, and made a .890 save percentage, but he only managed one shutout.

David Rittich, on the other hand, enjoyed a better game. He got a record of 13–6-3, received a 2.15 goals against average, an impressive .921 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Adrian Kempe also made a big difference on offense, scoring 75 points and setting up 47 assists.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Boston Bruins team news and players to watch

Joonas Korpisalo had a tough season. He went 21-26-4, had a 3.27 goals against average, and an .890 save percentage, but he didn't get a shutout.

David Pastrnak was the best offensive player. He scored 47 goals and set up 63 assists for 110 points, showing how good he is at both.

Patrick Brown made a small contribution with two points, one goal, and one assist, giving his team some extra strength in the lineup.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Poitras Shoulder injury Out

Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the games were very close, with the Kings achieving three of those five times. The Kings beat the Bruins 5–4, which means the game had a lot of goals. Their last meeting was on February 17, 2024. However, the Bruins have proven that they can beat the Kings. On October 22, 2023, they beat them 4–2. Since the last two games were so close, this one is going to be another close one. Both teams have a chance to win, yet the Kings may have a little psychological edge because they've won recently.

Date Results Feb 17, 2024 Kings 5-4 Bruins Oct 22, 2023 Bruins 4-2 Kings Jan 06, 2023 Bruins 5-2 Kings Dec 16, 2022 Kings 3-2 Bruins Mar 08, 2022 Kings 3-2 Bruins

