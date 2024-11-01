How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks will happen on November 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks presently have a 3-7-1 record, while the Los Angeles Kings are 6-3-2.

The Kings' power play rate of success is only 15.4%, which ranks them 23rd within the league. The Blackhawks' rate is 19.4%, which ranks them 17th.

Chicago's penalty kill percentage, which is 75 percent and ranks 22nd, is marginally worse than the Kings' 76.1 percent (19th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet in an electrifying NHL battle on November 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date November 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, CHSN, FDSNW

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Right now, David Rittich has a 3-3-0 record, a 3.09 goals against average, and a save percentage of .870 . He hasn't had a shutout yet this season.

Darcy Kuemper has a somewhat better record with a 3-0-2 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a save percentage of .895, he has also not pitched a shutout.

Forward Alex Laferriere helped his team score six goals and set up three assists. He additionally averages 15:24 minutes per game.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Arthur Kaliyev Clavicle injury Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks team news

This season, Petr Mrazek has a record of 3-6-0, a 3.05 goals against average, and a save percentage of .896. He has not yet recorded a shutout.

Arvid Soderblom has a .911 save % and a 2.52 GAA over his 0-1-1 record.

Ryan Donato has scored six goals and set up one assist. He appears for an average of 12:22 minutes per game.

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Lower body injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

The Kings have beaten the Blackhawks in all five of their previous games against each other, with three of those wins being by large scores. The Kings barely beat the Blackhawks 5–4, in their latest encounter on April 19, 2024. However, earlier wins, like the 6-2 and 5-0 wins in March 2024, show that the Kings can successfully attack Chicago's defense. The Kings additionally proved they can win close games with few goals, as shown by their two 2-1 wins in 2023 as well as 2022. Due to the Kings' recent success over the Blackhawks and Chicago's struggles so far this year, Los Angeles will likely go into this game with trust, hoping to keep their winning streak going. Chicago, on the other hand, will need to improve their defense and score more often to turn the tide.

Date Results Apr 19, 2024 Kings 5-4 Blackhawks Mar 20, 2024 Kings 6-2 Blackhawks Mar 16, 2024 Kings 5-0 Blackhawks Jan 23, 2023 Kings 2-1 Blackhawks Nov 11, 2022 Kings 2-1 Blackhawks

