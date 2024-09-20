+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already secured a playoff spot, Washington Spirit are chasing current National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) leaders Orlando Pride as Jonatan Giraldez's side take on Kansas City Current at the CPKC Stadium on Friday.

The Spirit extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games after last Sunday's 3-0 win over Houston Dash, while play-off favorites KC Current played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pride last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 20, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:CPKC Stadium

The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit will be played at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, September 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

The home side's head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski is likely to persist on the front pair of Temwa Chawinga and Nichelle Prince.

Debinha would operate as the number 10, while Lo'Eau LaBonta is deployed in the holding position just in front of the backline.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Sharples, Rodriguez; LaBonta; Wheeler, Debinha, DiBernardo; Chawinga, Prince.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Franch, Schult
Defenders:Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples
Midfielders:LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha
Forwards:Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia

Washington Spirit team news

Giraldez will be tempted to field a similar lineup from the Houston Dash win. As such, Ashley Hatch will lead the line, with Brittany Ratcliffe and Trinity Rodman joining from the wide areas.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury will eye another clean sheet, with Tara McKeown marshaling the back-four.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Morgan, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Ratcliffe, Santos, Rodman; Hatch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson
Midfielders:Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 25, 2024Washington Spirit 4-1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
September 30, 2023Washington Spirit 2-1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
June 18, 2023Kansas City Current 2-3 Washington SpiritNWSL
September 25, 2022Kansas City Current 3-0 Washington SpiritNWSL
July 10, 2022Washington Spirit 0-1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL

Useful links

