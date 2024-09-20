How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having already secured a playoff spot, Washington Spirit are chasing current National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) leaders Orlando Pride as Jonatan Giraldez's side take on Kansas City Current at the CPKC Stadium on Friday.
The Spirit extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games after last Sunday's 3-0 win over Houston Dash, while play-off favorites KC Current played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pride last time out.
How to watch Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Kansas City Current vs Washington Spirit kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|CPKC Stadium
The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit will be played at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, September 20, in the US.
Team news & squads
Kansas City Current team news
The home side's head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski is likely to persist on the front pair of Temwa Chawinga and Nichelle Prince.
Debinha would operate as the number 10, while Lo'Eau LaBonta is deployed in the holding position just in front of the backline.
Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Sharples, Rodriguez; LaBonta; Wheeler, Debinha, DiBernardo; Chawinga, Prince.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Franch, Schult
|Defenders:
|Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples
|Midfielders:
|LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha
|Forwards:
|Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia
Washington Spirit team news
Giraldez will be tempted to field a similar lineup from the Houston Dash win. As such, Ashley Hatch will lead the line, with Brittany Ratcliffe and Trinity Rodman joining from the wide areas.
Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury will eye another clean sheet, with Tara McKeown marshaling the back-four.
Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Morgan, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Ratcliffe, Santos, Rodman; Hatch.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins
|Defenders:
|Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson
|Midfielders:
|Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 25, 2024
|Washington Spirit 4-1 Kansas City Current
|NWSL
|September 30, 2023
|Washington Spirit 2-1 Kansas City Current
|NWSL
|June 18, 2023
|Kansas City Current 2-3 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|September 25, 2022
|Kansas City Current 3-0 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|July 10, 2022
|Washington Spirit 0-1 Kansas City Current
|NWSL