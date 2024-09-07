How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Utah Royals in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) encounter at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts suffered back-to-back defeats against Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage, while the Royals aim to continue with their resurgent form following a four-game winning run in all competitions after last beating Houston Dash 3-1 in the NWSL last weekend.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Utah Royals will be available to watch and stream online live through OIN (with Fubo).

Kansas City Current vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: CPKC Stadium

The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Utah Royals will be played at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

It will kick-off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Malawian forward Temwa Chawinga has two goals in the last two matches and will continue to provide support to centre-forward Debinha.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Pedersen, Wheeler; LaBonta, Feist; Prince, DiBernardo, Chawinga; Debinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Schult Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia

Utah Royals team news

Spaniard Ana Tejada is a booking away from a yellow cards suspension, but Utah Royals interim coach Jimmy Coenraets could overlook that.

Hannah Betford may keep her place in the final third, alongside Chloe Lacasse and captain Paige Monaghan.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Grifitts, Fava, Riehl, Pogarch; Zornoza, Tejada, Tanaka; Lacasse, Betford, Monaghan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Zornoza Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Lacasse, Betfort, Tanaka

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Kansas City Current and Utah Royals across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 25, 2024 Utah Royals 0-1 Kansas City Current NWSL

