How to watch today's Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In one of Saturday’s headline matchups, the No. 7 Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) will put their formidable defense to the test against the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) at the storied Allen Fieldhouse.

The Cougars are riding high on an 11-game winning streak after dismantling Utah in a dominant 70-36 performance, maintaining their spotless 7-0 record in Big 12 play. As road underdogs, they’ll aim to notch their most significant win of the season while holding tight to their top spot in the conference standings.

On the other hand, the Jayhawks come into this clash fresh off a 74-61 victory over TCU, making it two straight wins in conference action. Over their last 10 games, Kansas has gone 7-3, with losses coming at the hands of ranked foes Missouri, West Virginia, and Iowa State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue Allen Fieldhouse Location Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Houston Cougars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

The Jayhawks are dealing with their own injury challenges. Senior forward KJ Adams suffered an injury in the 17-point loss to Iowa State, but freshman big man Flory Bidunga has stepped up in his absence. Bidunga has added a new dimension to Kansas’ game, particularly in the paint, enhancing their rim protection and offensive rebounding. Over the last two games, Kansas has grabbed 21 offensive boards, addressing a key weakness earlier in the season. While Adams' absence is significant, the emergence of Bidunga could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Jayhawks.

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

The Cougars face a potential setback, with junior guard Emanuel Sharp listed as questionable after sitting out the Utah game due to a foot injury. Losing Sharp would be a significant blow to Houston’s offensive depth, especially against a high-caliber opponent like Kansas.

Houston's defense has been nothing short of sensational, holding Utah to a mere 36 points—its best defensive showing of the season. It was the eighth instance this year that the Cougars held an opponent under 50 points. They forced a staggering 26 turnovers while committing just five themselves. Despite a quiet shooting night at 43% from the field, Houston's defense continues to be the backbone of their success. The Cougars are 1-2 in their last three meetings with Kansas but remain undefeated on the road this season at 3-0.

The backcourt duo of LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp has been instrumental for Houston, combining for 27.6 points per game and over two steals. The team averages 8.7 blocks and 5.6 steals per game while limiting turnovers to just 8.9 per contest. Houston’s defensive metrics are remarkable, and their ability to force opponents into shooting slumps could be a key factor. Additionally, the Cougars are hitting 40% of their three-point attempts, which could prove critical against Kansas’ defense that often collapses inside.