Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NWSL leaders Kansas City Current will take on Houston Dash up next at the CPKC Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are leading the standings with 32 points from 14 matches, thanks to a superior goal difference over Orlando Pride who also have the same tally of points. They will be looking to keep the unbeaten run going, as they are one of only two teams to have not lost a single match so far this season.

Houston are winless in their last three outings and are heading into this tie on the back of two consecutive draws. It will be a monumental task for them, especially away from home. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash kick-off time

Date: June 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: CPKC Stadium

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Gabrielle Robinson remains the team's only injury concern ahead of their clash against Houston Dash on Friday.

Temwa Chawinga has scored nine goals in the league and will be looking to add to her tally. Lo'eau LaBonta picked up a brace in the last game to take her tally to five goals this season.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against the league leaders.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who recently signed a contract extension, kept her fifth clean sheet in their goalless draw against San Diego Wave. Her skills will be vital against the in-form Kansas City Current.

Houston predicted XI: Campbell; Nielsen, Jacobs, Puntigam, Rubensson; Bachmann, Andressa, West, Hirst, Ordonez; Alozie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Houston Dash 1 - 1 Kansas City Current NWSL 27/08/23 Houston Dash 1 - 1 Kansas City Current NWSL 23/07/23 Kansas City Current 3 - 1 Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup 27/05/23 Kansas City Current 0 - 2 Houston Dash NWSL 20/04/23 Houston Dash 0 - 2 Kansas City Current NWSL Challenge Cup

Useful links