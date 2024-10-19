How to watch today's Juventus vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventus and Lazio are both locked on 13 points in the Serie A standings table as the two sides prepare to face off at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Thiago Motta's men conceded their first league goal this season when the Old Lady was held to a 1-1 draw against Cagliari.
On the other hand, Lazio have booked four wins on the spin in all competitions following a 2-1 league win over Empoli ahead of the international break.
How to watch Juventus vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
The Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.
Team news & squads
Juventus team news
Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez are all set to miss the game due to injuries.
Besides, Francisco Conceicao is suspended for the tie, while Weston McKennie and Nicolo Fagioli will need once-overs ahead of kickoff.
However, Motta would welcome back Tim Weah following the winger's return from an ankle injury; although the US international is unlikely to be handed a start, while Dusan Vlahovic spearheads the attack once again.
Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz
|Forwards:
|Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula
Lazio team news
Lazio boss Marco Baroni will be without Manuel Lazzari for the trip to Turin, while Matteo Guendouzi is a doubt on account of a bruised toe. Matias Vecino will be available to replace Guendouzi if required.
Left-back Nuno Tavares will look to add to his tally of five assists, with Taty Castellanos leading the line of attack.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti
|Defenders:
|Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marusic
|Midfielders:
|Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Akpa Akpro
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Lazio across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 23, 2024
|Lazio 2-1 Juventus
|Coppa Italia
|April 2, 2024
|Juventus 2-0 Lazio
|Coppa Italia
|March 30, 2024
|Lazio 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|September 16, 2023
|Juventus 3-1 Lazio
|Serie A
|April 8, 2023
|Lazio 2-1 Juventus
|Serie A