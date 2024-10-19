How to watch today's Juventus vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Lazio are both locked on 13 points in the Serie A standings table as the two sides prepare to face off at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Thiago Motta's men conceded their first league goal this season when the Old Lady was held to a 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

On the other hand, Lazio have booked four wins on the spin in all competitions following a 2-1 league win over Empoli ahead of the international break.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez are all set to miss the game due to injuries.

Besides, Francisco Conceicao is suspended for the tie, while Weston McKennie and Nicolo Fagioli will need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

However, Motta would welcome back Tim Weah following the winger's return from an ankle injury; although the US international is unlikely to be handed a start, while Dusan Vlahovic spearheads the attack once again.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Lazio team news

Lazio boss Marco Baroni will be without Manuel Lazzari for the trip to Turin, while Matteo Guendouzi is a doubt on account of a bruised toe. Matias Vecino will be available to replace Guendouzi if required.

Left-back Nuno Tavares will look to add to his tally of five assists, with Taty Castellanos leading the line of attack.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti Defenders: Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 23, 2024 Lazio 2-1 Juventus Coppa Italia April 2, 2024 Juventus 2-0 Lazio Coppa Italia March 30, 2024 Lazio 1-0 Juventus Serie A September 16, 2023 Juventus 3-1 Lazio Serie A April 8, 2023 Lazio 2-1 Juventus Serie A

