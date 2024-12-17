How to watch today's Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Cagliari will look to book their place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals when they face off at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

While the defending cup champions enter the competition at this stage due to their European involvement, Cagliari have made it to the Last 16 after wins over Carrarese and Cremonese.

The winners of this match will face Empoli in the quarters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off time

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, December 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Juventus team news

Juve head coach Thiago Motta is back from a touchline ban, while summer signings Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez are in line for starts, with the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Mattia Perin and Francisco Conceicao also hoping to feature in the cup game.

Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Bremer remain sidelined through injuries, while Andrea Cambiaso and Jonas Rouhi are doubts, and Dusan Vlahovic is likely to be rested.

Cagliari team news

Although winger Zito Luvumbo was forced off in Saturday's 1-0 Serie A loss against Atalanta, Cagliari head coach Davide Nicola is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

There should be changes in the starting line-up, as Simone Scuffet would claim the gloves from Alen Sherri, while Gianluca Lapadula and Leonardo Pavoletti lead the attack ahead of Luvumbo and Roberto Piccoli.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links