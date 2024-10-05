How to watch today's Juventus vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season, Juventus will welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium for a Serie A contest on Sunday.

The Old Lady, after a 3-0 away league win against Genoa, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 European win at RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, turning a rough patch with back-to-back wins in all competitions, Cagliari will also aim for three wins on the trot after picking up a 3-2 win over Parma on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, October 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

As Bremer is ruled out with an ACL injury, Federico Gatti would be handed a start alongside Pierre Kalulu at the back.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio's red card from the mid-week Champions League game has no implication here, Sergio Conceicao is likely to be included in the XI after bagging the winner against RB Leipzig. So Nico Gonzalez would need to start on the bench.

And with Arkadiusz Milik sidelined with a knee injury, while Tim Weah is a doubt after recovering from an ankle issue, Dusan Vlahovic should continue to lead the attack.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Danilo, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula

Cagliari team news

The visitors' head coach Davide Nicola will be able to call upon the services of Mateusz Wieteska, while Leonardo Pavoletti and Gianluca Lapadula can be counted as major doubts.

So with either Nicolas Viola or Gianluca Gaetano supporting through the middle, Zito Luvumbo and Roberto Piccoli should continue in attack.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Makoumbou, Marin; Zortea, Gaetano, Luvumbo; Piccoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ciocci, Scuffet, Sherri Defenders: Augello, Luperto, Palomino, Mina, Zappa, Obert, Azzi Midfielders: Adopo, Viola, Deiola, Prati, Marin, Zortea, Jankto, Makoumbou, Gaetano Forwards: Lapadula, Pavoletti, Luvumbo, Mutandwa, Piccoli, Felici

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Juventus and Cagliari across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 19, 2024 Cagliari 2-2 Juventus Serie A November 11, 2023 Juventus 2-1 Cagliari Serie A April 9, 2022 Cagliari 1-2 Juventus Serie A December 21, 2021 Juventus 2-0 Cagliari Serie A March 14, 2021 Cagliari 1-3 Juventus Serie A

