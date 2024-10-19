How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a high-voltage NHL battle on October 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.
Winnipeg has a perfect 3-0-0 record, and Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 and wants to keep going strong.
The Jets have the best penalty kill in the league (100%) and are ranked first, while the Penguins are ranked 10th with an impressive 84.6%.
Both teams are also good at face-offs, but Pittsburgh is slightly better than Winnipeg at 54.7% (5th), while the Jets are only 53% (10th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.
Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time
The Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins will clash against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.
|Date
|October 20, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Canada Life Centre
|Location
|Winnipeg, Canada
How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN-PIT, TSN3
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck is great, with a 3-0-0 record, a 0.66 goals against average, and a .976 save percentage, with one shutout.
Mark Scheifele has six points, which includes 4 goals and two assists.
Defenseman Josh Morrissey is a game-changer, getting 24:19 of ice time for each game and setting up four assists.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ville Heinola
|Ankle injury
|Out
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|Undisclosed
|Out
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Tristan Jarry has had a tough time in goal, going 1-1-0 with a high 5.47 GAA along with a .836 SV% in his starts.
Evgeni Malkin has 11 points, including 2 goals and 9 assists.
Rickard Rakell additionally assisted with 3 goals and ten shots, but none of them happened on the power play. This shows that special teams still need work.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Vasily Ponomarev
|Upper body injury
|Out
Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record
The last five times these two teams fought each other, the Penguins won three of the five games. In the most recent game, on the 11th of February 2024, the Jets beat the Penguins by a score of 2-1. The Penguins had shut out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 just a few days before. Pittsburgh also had wins in November 2022 (with another blank) and January 2022 (with a close 3-2 win). The best win for Winnipeg was when they crushed Pittsburgh 4-1 in January 2023. Based on this past, the game should be close, with both teams being able to play strong defense and goaltending being very important. The Jets' recent winless streak and the Penguins' great action may give them a competitive advantage, but the Penguins have shut down Winnipeg in past games, so that can't be ignored.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 11, 2024
|Jets 2-1 Penguins
|Feb 07, 2024
|Penguins 3-0 Jets
|Jan 14, 2023
|Jets 4-1 Penguins
|Nov 20, 2022
|Penguins 3-0 Jets
|Jan 23, 2022
|Penguins 3-2 Jets