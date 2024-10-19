How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a high-voltage NHL battle on October 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Winnipeg has a perfect 3-0-0 record, and Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 and wants to keep going strong.

The Jets have the best penalty kill in the league (100%) and are ranked first, while the Penguins are ranked 10th with an impressive 84.6%.

Both teams are also good at face-offs, but Pittsburgh is slightly better than Winnipeg at 54.7% (5th), while the Jets are only 53% (10th).

Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins will clash against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date October 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN-PIT, TSN3

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Winnipeg Jets vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck is great, with a 3-0-0 record, a 0.66 goals against average, and a .976 save percentage, with one shutout.

Mark Scheifele has six points, which includes 4 goals and two assists.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey is a game-changer, getting 24:19 of ice time for each game and setting up four assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Tristan Jarry has had a tough time in goal, going 1-1-0 with a high 5.47 GAA along with a .836 SV% in his starts.

Evgeni Malkin has 11 points, including 2 goals and 9 assists.

Rickard Rakell additionally assisted with 3 goals and ten shots, but none of them happened on the power play. This shows that special teams still need work.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Nedeljkovic Lower body injury Out Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams fought each other, the Penguins won three of the five games. In the most recent game, on the 11th of February 2024, the Jets beat the Penguins by a score of 2-1. The Penguins had shut out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 just a few days before. Pittsburgh also had wins in November 2022 (with another blank) and January 2022 (with a close 3-2 win). The best win for Winnipeg was when they crushed Pittsburgh 4-1 in January 2023. Based on this past, the game should be close, with both teams being able to play strong defense and goaltending being very important. The Jets' recent winless streak and the Penguins' great action may give them a competitive advantage, but the Penguins have shut down Winnipeg in past games, so that can't be ignored.

Date Results Feb 11, 2024 Jets 2-1 Penguins Feb 07, 2024 Penguins 3-0 Jets Jan 14, 2023 Jets 4-1 Penguins Nov 20, 2022 Penguins 3-0 Jets Jan 23, 2022 Penguins 3-2 Jets

