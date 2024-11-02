How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are ready to welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin a thrilling NHL battle on November 3, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Jets are great on special teams. With a 44.8 percent power play success rate, they are the best in the NHL. Also, they have a good penalty kill (81%), which ranks them 15th across the league.

On the other hand, the Lightning are still having trouble with special teams. Their power play is only 14.7%, which ranks them 26th, and their penalty kill is only 72.2%, which ranks them 27th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exciting NHL clash on November 3, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, TSN3, FDSNSUN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

This season, Connor Hellebuyck has a 7-1-0 record, a 2.12 goals against average, a powerful .923 save percentage, with a shutout.

Eric Comrie has a record of 2–0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Kyle Connor leads the team with 17 points, which comes from 9 goals and 8 assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 6-3-0 record, a goals-against average of 2.47, a save percentage of .911, and a shutout.

Jonas Johansson has had a rough game with a 4.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880.

Nikita Kucherov is the team's top scorer with 17 points (nine goals and eight assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Fortier Undisclosed Out

Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The Winnipeg Jets have recently dominated their head-to-head matches against the Lightning, claiming four of the last five games. The fact that the Lightning has only scored two goals in four of those five games shows how consistent Winnipeg's offense and defense have been. With a 2.12 goals against average with .923 save percentage, Connor Hellebuyck is in great shape for Winnipeg. Their strong goalie could be very important again, especially against Nikita Kucherov's powerful offense for Tampa. In April of 2022, the Lightning beat the Jets by a score of 7–4, but they have not been able to break through their defense since. Winnipeg has the edge because they are better on special teams and have been winning lately, but Tampa's offense could keep it tight if Vasilevskiy executes well in goal.

Date Results Jan 03, 2024 Jets 4-2 Lightning Nov 23, 2023 Jets 3-2 Lightning Mar 13, 2023 Jets 3-2 Lightning Jan 07, 2023 Jets 4-2 Lightning Apr 17, 2022 Lightning 7-4 Jets

More NHL news and coverage