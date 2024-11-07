How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets will host the Colorado Avalanche to begin a thrilling NHL action on November 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Winnipeg Jets beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0, with Nino Niederreiter scoring twice.

Winnipeg is very strong going into the game; they are 12-1 overall and have won all four of their Central Division games. Also, the Jets are 6-1-0 when they get less fouls than their opponents.

Colorado has a 6-7 record overall and a record of 1-2-0 in the Central Division. With 46 goals, which is seventh in the league, the Avalanche are excellent on offense. They score an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date November 7, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3, ALT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has an impressive 9-1-0 record, a 2.10 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Eric Comrie has been great in the few games he has appeared in, with a 3-0-0 record, and a 2.67 GAA, with a .914 SV%.

Kyle Connor has 19 points for the Jets, which includes nine goals and ten assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Right now, Justus Annunen has a 5-2-0 record, and a 2.64 GAA, with a .894 SV% for Colorado. He has not given up a shutout yet.

This season, Alexandar Georgiev has a 1-4-0 record, and a 4.62 GAA, with a .822 SV%.

Nathan MacKinnon has 25 points for the Avalanche, which includes six goals and nineteen assists.

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tucker Poolman Head injury Out Ross Colton Foot injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

Looking at the last five games between these two teams, the Colorado Avalanche have experienced the better hand, winning four of those five games. The Avalanche have recently been very good, with wins by points of 6-3, 5-1, 6-2, as well as 5-2, which shows how good their offense is. The Jets' only win during this time was an exciting 7–6 win on April 22, 2024. This shows that Winnipeg is capable of holding up when both sides are scoring a lot. But Colorado's offense, guided by Nathan MacKinnon, is strong. The Jets score goals at a fast rate, so the Jets will have to be very good on defense to avoid a different high-scoring loss. The Jets' goalie, especially Connor Hellebuyck's, will be very important in seeing if they can stop Colorado from being unbeatable lately.

Date Results May 01, 2024 Avalanche 6-3 Jets Apr 29, 2024 Avalanche 5-1 Jets Apr 27, 2024 Avalanche 6-2 Jets Apr 24, 2024 Avalanche 5-2 Jets Apr 22, 2024 Jets 7-6 Avalanche

