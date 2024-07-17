How to watch today's Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Utah Jazz are headed to the Thomas & Mack Center for an evening Las Vegas Summer League matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Jazz faced a 82-70 tough loss against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League, missing key players and struggling with turnovers throughout the game.

The Raptors, meanwhile, moved to 2-0 at Summer League on Sunday thanks to an 84-81 come-from-behind victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors live on ESPN2 Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors Team News

Utah Jazz

The Jazz struggled with turnovers against the Kings, especially in the first period, and faced challenges without key players on the roster.

Jazz lottery pick Cody Williams has been nothing short of sensational in his two Summer League games thus far. After recording 21 points in his Las Vegas debut, Williams followed it up with 14 points and 1 steal on 6/11 shooting on Monday night.

Isaiah Collier produced 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in the loss to the Kings. Taylor Hendricks finished with 3 points and 5 rebounds in his 26 minutes.

Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick temporarily played through an ankle injury in the second quarter, but did not return to begin the second half. It did not appear to be a significant injury, but it interrupted Dick's otherwise uneventful night, during which he hit 0-for-5 from three in roughly 13 minutes.

Jonathan Mogbo was also forced to leave early after an awkward fall injured his back. The No. 31 picke hasn't made much of an impact offensively, but he's been active on both sides of the floor in two Summer League games.

Branden Carlson has been among the biggest bright sparks for the Raptors through two Summer League games so far. While he didn't have a stellar shooting night on Sunday, he was excellent on the board, ending up with five points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Ja'Kobe Walter finished Sunday with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in nearly 24 minutes.

Head-to-Head