How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Astros (42-41) travel across the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (38-45) in the annual Canada Day Game for the Blue Jays. The Jays will be donning their Canada Day red uniforms as they battle the Astros in the first of a three-game series.

The Houston Astros looked to be back on track with a string of victories that pushed them back into second place in the AL West Division and back above .500 on the season for the first time this season after they defeated New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday in 11 innings following a two-hour, 47-minute rain delay in the ninth inning. This was their ninth win in the past ten games.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, continued their struggles in June, finishing 11-16 for the month after falling to a 8-1 defat to the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday. The teams split a four-game series that kickstarted Toronto's eight-game homestand.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Jays vs Astros MLB game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros will take place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 3:07pm ET or 12:07pm PT, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Date: Monday, July 1, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 3:07 pm ET/ 12:07 pm PT Venue: Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros live on MLBN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros by tuning into local TV Channels - Space City Home Network (SCHN) and Sportsnet (SNET).

Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Team News

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto acquired right-hander Yerry Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Josh Mollerus. Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays will send young righty Yariel Rodriguez to the hill on Canada Day against the Astros. Rodriguez has made five starts this season with a record of 0-2 and without a quality start yet on the season. He has an ERA of 5.94 and a WHIP of 1.92.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is jewel of the crown in Blue Jays' batting lineup. He leads the Blue Jays in home runs (13), runs batted in (50) and has put up a team-best batting average of .297.

Blue Jays injury report

Player Position Injury Status V. Guerrero First baseman Hand Day-to-day H. Danner Relief pitcher Undisclosed 7-Day Injured List N. Lukes Right fielder Thumb 7-Day Injured List P. Espino Relief pitcher Undisclosed 7-Day Injured List O. Martinez Shortstop Suspension Suspended

Houston Astros

Hunter Brown will take the ball in Monday's series opener, and the 25-year-old hurler has really recover after a shaky start to the 2024 campaign. The right-hander will be making his 17 appearance (16th start), and he enters this game at 5-5 with a 4.37 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 80.1 innings pitched.

Yordan Alvarez remains a big power threat and will definitely look to slam the ball. He is the Astros RBI leader this season, driving in 41 runs to go with his 16 home runs and .294 batting average.

Jose Altuve is still a great hitter and continues to slug the baseball. His .304 batting average paces his team. Alex Bregman has also been excellent this season, batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Status K. Tucker Right fielder Lower Leg 10-Day Injured List L. Garcia Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. McCullers Starting pitcher Forearm 60-Day Injured List O. Ortega Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List K. Graveman Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List C. Javier Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List V. Caratini Catcher Hip 10-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros in the MLB: