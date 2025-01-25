How to watch and live stream Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev 2025 Australian Open final: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sinner vs Zverev 2025 Australian Open final, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The stage is set for an epic showdown in the 2025 Australian Open men's singles final, featuring world number one Jannik Sinner against world number two Alexander Zverev.

The opening Grand Slam of the year will be decided between these two towering figures in tennis, each with their own drive and ambition for victory.

As the defending champion, Sinner is aiming to join an elite group by becoming just the fourth man this century to successfully defend his Australian Open crown. The Italian has been on an impressive run on hard courts, and now stands just one match away from securing his third Grand Slam title.

For Alexander Zverev, a win would carry extra significance. Despite being one of the most talented players in tennis history, he’s still searching for his first major title. This marks his third Grand Slam final, and his first appearance in the Australian Open decider. Zverev has been known to buckle under pressure in high-stakes encounters, but the big question is: can he find the composure and mental clarity needed to perform at his peak in such a pivotal moment?

The question now is: Will it be the defending champion, Jannik Sinner, who lifts the trophy for a second straight year, or will Alexander Zverev, the first-time finalist, claim his maiden Grand Slam victory?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev 2025 Australian Open final, plus plenty more.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev 2025 Australian Open final clash: Date and start time

Sinner and Zverev will face off for the Australian Open title on Sunday, January 26, at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Start time 3:30 am ET/ 12:30 am PT Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner:

First Round: Defeated Nicolas Jarry 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Tristan Schoolkate 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Third Round: Defeated Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Fourth Round: Defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Defeated Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Semifinals: Defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2

Alexander Zverev:

First Round: Defeated Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Second Round: Defeated Pedro Martinez Portero 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round: Defeated Jacon Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Fourth Round: Defeated Ugo Humbert 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Defeated Tommy Paul 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1

Semifinals: Defeated Novak Djokovic (retired after losing first set)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: Head-to-head

Venue/Year Round Winner Scoreboard Western & Southern Open - Cincinnati (2024) Semi-Final J. Sinner 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4) U.S. Open - New York (2023) 4th A. Zverev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 U.S. Open - New York (2023) Quarter-Final A. Zverev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5) Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters - Monte-Carlo (2022) 4th A. Zverev 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(7) U.S. Open - New York (2021) Semi-Final A. Zverev 7-6(3), 6-3 Bett1HULKS Championships - Cologne (2020) 4th J. Sinner 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 French Open - Paris (2020) 4th A. Zverev 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(7)

In their six encounters since 2020, it's Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, who holds the upper hand with four wins, including victories on hard courts at Grand Slam events.

The German has defeated Jannik Sinner twice at the US Open in the round of 16, with the most recent win coming in a thrilling five-set battle at the 2023 edition. This triumph marked his fourth straight victory over the world number one.

However, Zverev's last win over the Italian was in 2023. Sinner now holds the advantage in their rivalry, having claimed the latest victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

In that dramatic semi-final, Sinner overcame Zverev in a tense three-set match, which included two tiebreaks. The Italian then went on to secure the ATP Masters 1000 title.

The 23-year-old also triumphed in their very first encounter at the 2020 French Open. Sinner defeated Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 16 on the red clay of Roland-Garros.

So, while Zverev leads their head-to-head 4-2 overall, he's only suffered one loss to Sinner on hard courts.