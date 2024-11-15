How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against each other to open a thrilling NHL battle on November 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a 6-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-2 mark on the road. The Columbus Blue Jackets suffer from a 5-8-2 record overall and a 4-3-0 record at home.

The Blue Jackets have an 81.4% success percentage, which ranks them 14th in the league, and the Penguins have an 82.4% success rate, which ranks them 11th with that statistic.

As for face-offs, Pittsburgh is better than Columbus. They win 52.5% of them, which is sixth best in the NHL, while Columbus only wins 50.3% of them, which is seventeenth best.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an epic NHL clash on November 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.

Date November 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Elvis Merzlikins has a 2-5-1 record, a 3.03 GAA, and a .896 SV%, with one shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has a 3-3-1 record, a 3.89 GAA, a .865 SV%, and no shutouts.

Kirill Marchenko, a forward, has scored 6 goals and set up 9 assists for 15 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 2-3-3 mark, a 3.21 GAA along with a .884 SV%.

Joel Blomqvist has a 3-5-0 mark with a much better 3.60 GAA and a greater .904 SV%.

Evgeni Malkin has scored 5 goals and set up 13 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kevin Hayes Upper body injury Out Cody Glass Upper body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Blue Jackets have lost four of the last five games that these two teams participated in, giving the Penguins the edge. Pittsburgh most recently beat Columbus by a score of 7-3 on the fifth of October following its 3-1 victory the day before. The Blue Jackets beat Pittsburgh by a score of 4-3 on March 31st, showing that they can compete with Pittsburgh when they are at home. But the Penguins have regularly scored more goals than Columbus. Their 5-3 and 3-2 victory over Columbus last season show that they can reliably score goals. Based on these outcomes, Pittsburgh may once again be ahead, but Columbus's home-field edge and changes to their goaltenders could help close the gap.

Date Results Oct 05, 2024 Penguins 7-3 Blue Jackets Oct 04, 2024 Penguins 3-1 Blue Jackets Mar 31, 2024 Blue Jackets 4-3 Penguins Mar 29, 2024 Penguins 3-2 Blue Jackets Mar 06, 2024 Penguins 5-3 Blue Jackets

