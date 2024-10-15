How to watch today’s Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Florida Panthers to open a high-voltage NHL game on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

As of right now, the Florida Panthers are 1-2-0 and the Columbus Blue Jackets are 1-1-0.

Columbus has been strong on the power play, scoring 33.3% of its chances, which ranks them fifth in the league. Florida, on the other hand, has been poor, with a 10% success rate that ranks them 27th.

With a penalty kill percentage of just 57.1% (28th), Columbus has serious concerns about their penalty kill, which Florida's respectable 80% kill rate (17th) might take advantage of. Furthermore, Columbus is ranked 29th in face-offs (44.7%), while Florida is ranked 20th (48.1%).

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.

Date October 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Elvis Merzlikins has had a rough start with a 0-1-0 performance, and a 3.07 goals against average, with a .885 save percentage.

Daniil Tarasov has a 1-0-0 record, but his goals against average (GAA) is 4.00, and his save percentage is .867.

Yegor Chinakhov is a bright spot for Columbus on offense, scoring one goal and setting up three assists for a total of four points.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Dmitri Voronkov Upper body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has performed well in goal for Florida, with a 1-1-0 record, a 3.04 goals-against average, as well as a .897 save percentage.

Spencer Knight has had a tough game in which he has appeared, having a 4.13 goals against average along with a .846 save percentage, which shows that defense is a problem.

Sam Bennett has 4 points, including 3 goals and one assist, giving them much-needed scoring assistance.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Lower body injury Out Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets convincingly in each of their last five meetings in head-to-head action. Their most recent game finished in a 4-0 Panthers win on April 12, 2024. Columbus's offense has been weak; they've only scored more than two goals once in these games, while Florida's offense has dominated them, earning four or more goals in each one. Because of this, the Panthers will probably go into the game feeling confident, whereas the Blue Jackets will require a great defense to keep the score from getting too big. If Columbus wants to stop this trend, special teams and goalie could be very important.

Date Results Apr 12, 2024 Panthers 4-0 Blue Jackets Dec 10, 2023 Panthers 5-2 Blue Jackets Nov 07, 2023 Panthers 5-4 Blue Jackets Apr 02, 2023 Panthers 7-0 Blue Jackets Dec 14, 2022 Panthers 4-0 Blue Jackets

