How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Blue Jackets are ready to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to begin an electrifying NHL clash on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Jets have an outstanding power play success rate of 44.4%, which places them at the top of the NHL rankings, while the Blue Jackets power play continues to struggle at 16.7%, placing them 21st in the league.

Columbus's penalty kill is only 80.8% effective, which ranks them 12th. However, Winnipeg's penalty kill, which is 88.9% effective and ranks 4th.

Additionally, the face-off fight is likely to be very close, with the Blue Jackets a little behind the Jets at 49.1% (22nd) as opposed to 49.4% (16th).

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to meet the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.

Date November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, TSN3, FDSNOH

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

This season, Daniil Tarasov has a 3-1-1 record, a 3.42 goals-against average, and a .886 save percentage. However, he has not yet participated in a win.

Elvis Merzlikins has a record of 1-2–0, with a goals-against average of 2.76 and a save percentage of .900. He also has no shutouts.

Kirill Marchenko, a forward, has 11 points so far this season, with four goals and seven assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Dmitri Voronkov Upper body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 6-1-0 record, a goals-against average of 2.14, a strong save percentage of .925, and one shutout.

Eric Comrie has a record of 2–0-0 with a goals-against average of 3.00 and a save percentage of .915, but he has not been able to stop any goals yet.

Kyle Connor leads the team with 14 points, which includes eight goals and six assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Out

Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Based on their recent head-to-head games, the Winnipeg Jets are likely to keep their lead over the Blue Jackets in their upcoming game. In the last five games, the Jets have won three of them. On the 18th of March 2024, they won by a score of 6-1, and on January 10, 2024, they shut out the Blue Jackets 5-0. The Blue Jackets beat the Jets 3-1 on the 17th of February in 2023, but it's clear that they have a hard time against Winnipeg in general, especially when they give up more than one goal. The Jets have been very good offensively lately, and Connor Hellebuyck is a great goalie. If Columbus makes a mistake on defense, the Jets will likely take advantage. The Blue Jackets need to improve their play to avoid another loss.

Date Results Mar 18, 2024 Jets 6-1 Blue Jackets Jan 10, 2024 Jets 5-0 Blue Jackets Feb 17, 2023 Blue Jackets 3-1 Jets Dec 03, 2022 Blue Jackets 4-1 Jets Mar 26, 2022 Jets 4-3 Blue Jackets

