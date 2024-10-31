How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Blue Jackets are ready to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to begin an electrifying NHL clash on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Jets have an outstanding power play success rate of 44.4%, which places them at the top of the NHL rankings, while the Blue Jackets power play continues to struggle at 16.7%, placing them 21st in the league.
Columbus's penalty kill is only 80.8% effective, which ranks them 12th. However, Winnipeg's penalty kill, which is 88.9% effective and ranks 4th.
Additionally, the face-off fight is likely to be very close, with the Blue Jackets a little behind the Jets at 49.1% (22nd) as opposed to 49.4% (16th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Columbus Blue Jackets are scheduled to meet the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.
|Date
|November 1, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationwide Arena
|Location
|Columbus, Ohio
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TVAS, TSN3, FDSNOH
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Columbus Blue Jackets team news
This season, Daniil Tarasov has a 3-1-1 record, a 3.42 goals-against average, and a .886 save percentage. However, he has not yet participated in a win.
Elvis Merzlikins has a record of 1-2–0, with a goals-against average of 2.76 and a save percentage of .900. He also has no shutouts.
Kirill Marchenko, a forward, has 11 points so far this season, with four goals and seven assists.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Dumais
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Dmitri Voronkov
|Upper body injury
|Out
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck has a 6-1-0 record, a goals-against average of 2.14, a strong save percentage of .925, and one shutout.
Eric Comrie has a record of 2–0-0 with a goals-against average of 3.00 and a save percentage of .915, but he has not been able to stop any goals yet.
Kyle Connor leads the team with 14 points, which includes eight goals and six assists.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ville Heinola
|Ankle injury
|Out
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|Undisclosed
|Out
Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
Based on their recent head-to-head games, the Winnipeg Jets are likely to keep their lead over the Blue Jackets in their upcoming game. In the last five games, the Jets have won three of them. On the 18th of March 2024, they won by a score of 6-1, and on January 10, 2024, they shut out the Blue Jackets 5-0. The Blue Jackets beat the Jets 3-1 on the 17th of February in 2023, but it's clear that they have a hard time against Winnipeg in general, especially when they give up more than one goal. The Jets have been very good offensively lately, and Connor Hellebuyck is a great goalie. If Columbus makes a mistake on defense, the Jets will likely take advantage. The Blue Jackets need to improve their play to avoid another loss.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 18, 2024
|Jets 6-1 Blue Jackets
|Jan 10, 2024
|Jets 5-0 Blue Jackets
|Feb 17, 2023
|Blue Jackets 3-1 Jets
|Dec 03, 2022
|Blue Jackets 4-1 Jets
|Mar 26, 2022
|Jets 4-3 Blue Jackets