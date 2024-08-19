How to watch today’s Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NHL preseason battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals is set to take place on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a 3-1-0 record overall and a great 2-0-0 record at home. The Washington Capitals, on the other hand, have a 1-3-0 record overall and a 1-1-0 record away from home.
It's been hard for the Blue Jackets on the power play—their 15.1% success rate ranks them 31st in the league. This could be a problem against the Capitals' 79% penalty kill rate, which is 19th in the league.
Furthermore, the Capitals' power play, which is currently working at 20.6% (18th across the league), may have chances to score when facing the Blue Jackets' penalty kill, which is currently only 76.3% successful, which ranks them 26th.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Washington Capitals in an epic NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, Ohio.
|Date
|September 30, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationwide Arena
|Location
|Columbus, Ohio
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: MNMT
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals team news
Columbus Blue Jackets team news and players to watch
Elvis Merzlikins has had a tough season as a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has a record of 13-17-8 that includes a 3.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%).
Daniel Tarasov has an 8-11-3 record, a little better GAA of 3.18, and a save percentage of .908.
Sean Monahan has served as a positive factor for the Blue Jackets' offense. He has scored 26 goals and 59 points.
Columbus Blue Jackets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kent Johnson
|Shoulder injury
|Out
Washington Capitals team news and players to watch
Charlie Lindgren has been good in net for the Washington Capitals this season. He has an overall score of 25-16-7, and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.67, along with a save percentage (SV%) of .911. He had a great game with six shutouts.
Logan Thompson is also good for the Capitals. He has a record of 25-144-5, a goals-against average of 2.70, a save percentage of .908, and one shutout.
Dylan Strome has made a big difference on offense, scoring three goals and setting up none of his teammates.
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|T.J. Oshie
|Back injury
|Out for Season
Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The last five times these two teams battled each other, the Blue Jackets and the Capitals, the game was very close. The Blue Jackets beat the Capitals easily in their last game, on the 28th of September 2024, by a score of 8–4.
This could give them more confidence going into this game. On the other hand, the Capitals have won three of their last four games, including two close ones in December and November 2023, with scores of 3-2 and 4-3. Both teams have strong attacking weapons and weak defensive spots so the game could end with a lot of points.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 28, 2024
|Blue Jackets 8-4 Capitals
|Dec 22, 2023
|Capitals 3-2 Blue Jackets
|Nov 19, 2023
|Capitals 4-3 Blue Jackets
|Nov 05, 2023
|Capitals 2-1 Blue Jackets
|Oct 08, 2023
|Blue Jackets 4-2 Capitals