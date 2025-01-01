How to watch New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs will happen on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Maple Leafs are in seventh place in the league with a face-off rate of 52.3%, only behind the Islanders, who have dominated the circle with a 55.5% face-off percentage.

The Islanders have had a terrible season. They are ranked 32nd in the league for penalty kill percentage (63.3%), while the Maple Leafs are ranked 11th for penalty kill percentage (81.4%).

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL action on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date January 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has an 11-11-4 record but has shown flashes of greatness with a 2.96 GAA, .898 SV%, and 1 shutout.

Anders Lee has 31 points for the Islanders and 17 goals with 14 assists.

Bo Horvat spends roughly 19:53 minutes on the ice scores 10 goals and sets up 17 assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mike Reilly Heart injury Out Semyon Varlamov Lower body injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a great 10-6-0 record, a 2.57 goals against average, and a .909 save percentage, with 1 shutout.

Mitch Marner has led the team's offense with 50 points, which includes 13 goals and 37 assists.

William Nylander has scored 23 goals, including 7 power-play goals, and taken 128 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Auston Matthews Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Stolarz Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the New York Islanders possess an effective record over the Toronto Maple Leafs. In close games, the Islanders have consistently been able to beat the Leafs three times by a score of 4–3.

In March 2023, they even beat them by a score of 7–2. The Islanders have been doing well lately, especially when it comes to beating Toronto in close games. They will probably be feeling good about this game. There is hope for the Leafs, though.

With strong offensive assets such as Mitch Marner and William Nylander, they will want to get back on track and end their losing run. Toronto might need to get better at killing penalties and making the most of power plays if they want to win this game.

For the Islanders, it will depend on how well they execute defense and win face-offs.

Date Results Dec 22, 2024 Islanders 6-3 Leafs Feb 06, 2024 Islanders 3-2 Leafs Jan 12, 2024 Islanders 4-3 Leafs Dec 12, 2023 Islanders 4-3 Leafs Mar 22, 2023 Islanders 7-2 Leafs

