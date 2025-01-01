+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York IslandersGetty Images Sport
Watch Islanders vs Leafs live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs will happen on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Maple Leafs are in seventh place in the league with a face-off rate of 52.3%, only behind the Islanders, who have dominated the circle with a 55.5% face-off percentage.

The Islanders have had a terrible season. They are ranked 32nd in the league for penalty kill percentage (63.3%), while the Maple Leafs are ranked 11th for penalty kill percentage (81.4%).

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL action on January 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

DateJanuary 2, 2025
Puck-Drop Time7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
VenueUBS Arena
LocationElmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $10.99 a month
Sign up today

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has an 11-11-4 record but has shown flashes of greatness with a 2.96 GAA, .898 SV%, and 1 shutout.

Anders Lee has 31 points for the Islanders and 17 goals with 14 assists.

Bo Horvat spends roughly 19:53 minutes on the ice scores 10 goals and sets up 17 assists.

New York Islanders Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Mike ReillyHeart injuryOut
Semyon VarlamovLower body injuryOut

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a great 10-6-0 record, a 2.57 goals against average, and a .909 save percentage, with 1 shutout.

Mitch Marner has led the team's offense with 50 points, which includes 13 goals and 37 assists.

William Nylander has scored 23 goals, including 7 power-play goals, and taken 128 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Auston MatthewsUpper body injuryDay-to-Day
Anthony Stolarz Lower body injuryOut

New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the New York Islanders possess an effective record over the Toronto Maple Leafs. In close games, the Islanders have consistently been able to beat the Leafs three times by a score of 4–3.

In March 2023, they even beat them by a score of 7–2. The Islanders have been doing well lately, especially when it comes to beating Toronto in close games. They will probably be feeling good about this game. There is hope for the Leafs, though.

With strong offensive assets such as Mitch Marner and William Nylander, they will want to get back on track and end their losing run. Toronto might need to get better at killing penalties and making the most of power plays if they want to win this game.

For the Islanders, it will depend on how well they execute defense and win face-offs.

DateResults
Dec 22, 2024Islanders 6-3 Leafs
Feb 06, 2024Islanders 3-2 Leafs
Jan 12, 2024Islanders 4-3 Leafs
Dec 12, 2023Islanders 4-3 Leafs
Mar 22, 2023Islanders 7-2 Leafs

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement