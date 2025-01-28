How to watch today’s New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Islanders are scheduled to face off against the Colorado Avalanche to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on January 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT. The Islanders are riding a four-game winning streak.

The Islanders' overall record is 21-20-7, but they have an 11-11-2 record at home. They have performed successfully when getting at least three goals, with a record of 20 wins, 4 losses, and 4 ties in those games.

The Colorado Avalanche have a 29-20-2 overall record and a 15-10-0 road record and have had success converting at least one shot in power play, going 12-6-1.

This is the second time the sides are meeting this season. In their last game, the Islanders won 6-2. Brock Nelson shone for New York, scoring 2 goals in the victory.

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Islanders will battle with the Colorado Avalanche in an electrifying NHL clash on January 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT, at UBS Arena, in Elmont, New York.

Date January 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 am PT Venue UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York

How to watch New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Islanders vs Colorado Avalanche team news

New York Islanders team news

Anders Lee has scored 22 goals and made 16 assists.

Bo Horvat has been scoring seven goals and providing three assists in his last 10 games.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mike Reilly Heart issue Out Noah Dobson Lower body injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 19 goals and made 58 assists.

Artturi Lehkonen has scored 6 goals and getting two assists during his last 10 games.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Oliver Kylington Upper body injury Out Valeri Nichushkin Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The last five games between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche show that this meeting could be very close and exciting. The Islanders have taken two out of their last five games against the other team, including a strong 6-2 win on October 15th, 2024. The Avalanche have won three of these games, including a 5-4 success on January 3rd, 2024, and a 7-4 triumph on October 25th, 2023, showing they can score a lot of points. The Islanders won 5-4 against Colorado on the 30th of October 2022. However, the Avalanche beat them 1-0 on the 20th of December 2022, showing their strong defense. Both teams have great records, and the Islanders have won four games in a row, so this game could go either way. It will depend on which team takes advantage of power plays and keeps their strong offense going.

Date Results Oct 15, 2024 Islanders 6-2 Avalanche Jan 03, 2024 Avalanche 5-4 Islanders Oct 25, 2023 Avalanche 7-4 Islanders Dec 20, 2022 Avalanche 1-0 Islanders Oct 30, 2022 Islanders 5-4 Avalanche

