How to watch today's Iowa vs Northwestern NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 28, looking to keep their momentum alive in Big Ten action.

Breaks within conference play are rare but crucial, often providing teams with the opportunity to recharge and refocus. For the Hawkeyes, their recent time off came at just the right moment to spark a potential push up the standings.

After halting a tough five-game skid with a commanding win over Washington last Wednesday, Iowa now has one final opportunity to build some steam heading into a critical stretch of the season.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, arrive in Iowa City on a six-game losing streak and are still searching for their first conference victory of the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs Northwestern NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Iowa vs Northwestern: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawkeyes and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa vs Northwestern play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

Aside from Lucy Olsen's unfortunate knee injury, which ruled her out of the Cancun Challenge, Hannah Stuelke's concussion marks Iowa’s first major in-season setback.

Olsen has been a standout for the Hawkeyes, putting up 15.8 points per game while grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Meanwhile, O’Grady has stepped up recently, averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over her last 10 appearances.

Northwestern Wildcats team news & key performers

On the Wildcats' side, Caileigh Walsh has been a consistent contributor, averaging 11.2 points per game. Casey Harter, meanwhile, has found her rhythm from beyond the arc, sinking 1.2 three-pointers per game over the last 10 matchups.