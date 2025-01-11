Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Indiana Hoosiers head to Iowa City on Saturday for a showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes, two iconic programs in the Big Ten Conference. Indiana has been in red-hot form, boasting a 13-3 record overall and 4-1 in conference play, riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Iowa enters the clash at 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten after narrowly escaping with a nail-biting overtime victory against Nebraska earlier this week.

The Hoosiers extended their winning streak to five games with an 82-69 triumph over USC on Wednesday night. Tied at halftime, Indiana shifted gears in the second half to claim their ninth win in the last ten outings. The victory improved their conference mark to 4-1.

On Tuesday, the Hawkeyes mounted an impressive comeback, erasing a 15-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to force overtime against Nebraska. Iowa then stormed ahead in the extra period, scoring the first nine points to secure a thrilling 97-87 win. The result brought their record to 14-4 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

Josh Dix delivered a career-best performance, dropping 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including a personal-best seven 3-pointers. He also tallied six rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Payton Sandfort complemented Dix with 30 points, marking the first time since 2022 that two Iowa players scored 30 or more in the same game. Owen Freeman added 15 points, while Pryce Sandfort contributed 11. Iowa sank 17 triples and went 22-of-25 from the charity stripe as a team.

The Hawkeyes are eager to defend their home court, where they are 9-1 this season and haven’t lost to Indiana in five years. Their offense ranks among the nation’s best, sitting second in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, 12th in 3-point accuracy, and ninth in 3-pointers made per game.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Oumar Ballo led the charge for the Hoosiers, pouring in 23 points on an efficient 8-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. He also added eight rebounds, marking his third consecutive game with at least 20 points. Miles Rice chipped in with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a well-rounded display, while Luke Goode knocked down four of five attempts from beyond the arc en route to 16 points. Indiana shot 44% as a team and outrebounded USC 40-33.

The Hoosiers aim to make it six straight wins as they seek their first victory in Iowa since the 2020-21 season. Last year, they snapped a four-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes but have struggled to win in Iowa City. Indiana ranks 60th nationally in scoring, 50th in field goal percentage, and 228th in 3-point accuracy. Additionally, they sit at 287th in 3-point field goals made per game.