How to watch today's Inter vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will aim to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions when they face Venezia in Sunday's Serie A encounter at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri have not faced a defeat since going down 2-1 in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan in September, and most recently responded to being forced to a 4-4 draw by Juventus by putting across three unanswered goals at Empoli.

While Inter trail leaders Napoli and Venezia are in the bottom three despite picking up a 3-2 win over Udinese in the mid-week.

How to watch Inter vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Venezia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Venezia kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Venezia will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Next week's Champions League game against Arsenal could redirect Inter boss Simone Inzaghi's attention from risking the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi at the weekend.

Specifically in attack, too, reserves such as Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic are set to battle Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram for spots in the XI.

Kristjan Asllani shook off his knee problem, but Carlos Augusto is expected to return after the next international break.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Venezia team news

As for the visitors, left-back Bjarki Bjarkason remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Joel Pohjanpalo should continue to lead the line, supported by Gianluca Busio and either Gaetano Oristanio or John Yeboah in the final third.

Venezia possible XI: Stankovic; Idzes, Svoboda, Haps; Zampano, Duncan, Nicolussi Caviglia, Ellertsson; Busio, Oristanio; Pohjanpalo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Joronen, Bertinato, Grandi, Stankovic Defenders: Idzes, Haps, Zampano, Altare, Sagrado, Schingtienne, Candela, Svoboda, Sverko, Carboni Midfielders: Busio, Caviglia, Fiordilino, Crnigoj, Duncan, Kofod, Mikael, Doumbia Forwards: Gytkjaer, Yeboah, Oristanio, Pohjanpalo, Raimondo, El Haddad

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter and Venezia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 22, 2022 Inter 2-1 Venezia Serie A November 27, 2021 Venezia 0-2 Inter Serie A January 26, 2002 Venezia 1-1 Inter Serie A September 16, 2001 Inter 2-1 Venezia Serie A February 27, 2000 Inter 3-0 Venezia Serie A

