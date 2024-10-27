How to watch today's Inter vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter will face Juventus in Sunday's Derby d'Italia clash in Serie A at San Siro.

Having last picked up a 1-0 over Roma, the defending Italian champions are a couple of points off current leaders Napoli, while Juventus are an additional point behind following a 1-0 win against Lazio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Inter vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am PT / 1 pm ET Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between Inter and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, October 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi will be without trio Carlos Augusto, Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi due to injury, while Kristjan Asllani and Piotr Zielinski are unlikely to start after their recent return from their respective setbacks.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are all in line for recalls in the XI after starting on the bench in the 1-0 mid-week Champions League win over Young Boys.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Juventus team news

While Teun Koopmeiners, Nicolas Gonzalez, Bremer, and Arkadiusz Milik remain sidelined through injury, Douglas Luiz is a doubt due to a hamstring issue.

Paul Pogba continues to serve his ban imposed by the Italian federation, but first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is back from a European ban.

In attack, Dusan Vlahovic will be once against joined by wingers Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; McKennie, Locatelli, Fagioli; Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 4, 2024 Inter 1-0 Juventus Serie A November 26, 2023 Juventus 1-1 Inter Serie A April 26, 2023 Inter 1-0 Juventus Coppa Italia April 4, 2023 Juventus 1-1 Inter Coppa Italia March 19, 2023 Inter 0-1 Juventus Serie A

