How to watch today's Inter vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will face Juventus in Sunday's Derby d'Italia clash in Serie A at San Siro.
Having last picked up a 1-0 over Roma, the defending Italian champions are a couple of points off current leaders Napoli, while Juventus are an additional point behind following a 1-0 win against Lazio.
How to watch Inter vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
Inter vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am PT / 1 pm ET
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A match between Inter and Juventus will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, October 27, in the US.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi will be without trio Carlos Augusto, Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi due to injury, while Kristjan Asllani and Piotr Zielinski are unlikely to start after their recent return from their respective setbacks.
Meanwhile, the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are all in line for recalls in the XI after starting on the bench in the 1-0 mid-week Champions League win over Young Boys.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Dumfries, De Vrij, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi
Juventus team news
While Teun Koopmeiners, Nicolas Gonzalez, Bremer, and Arkadiusz Milik remain sidelined through injury, Douglas Luiz is a doubt due to a hamstring issue.
Paul Pogba continues to serve his ban imposed by the Italian federation, but first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is back from a European ban.
In attack, Dusan Vlahovic will be once against joined by wingers Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.
Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; McKennie, Locatelli, Fagioli; Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz
|Forwards:
|Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter and Juventus across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 4, 2024
|Inter 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|November 26, 2023
|Juventus 1-1 Inter
|Serie A
|April 26, 2023
|Inter 1-0 Juventus
|Coppa Italia
|April 4, 2023
|Juventus 1-1 Inter
|Coppa Italia
|March 19, 2023
|Inter 0-1 Juventus
|Serie A