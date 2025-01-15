How to watch today's Inter vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter have gone undefeated in 13 straight games in Serie A as they play hosts to Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday.

Just four points off current leaders Napoli, the hosts will also be eyeing their eighth league win on the trot following last Sunday's 1-0 win at Venezia. Whereas Bologna are coming off a 2-2 draw with Roma.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Bologna kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Bologna will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, January 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu both doubtful for the midweek clash, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani and Piotr Zielinski could form the midfield trio once again.

Davide Frattesi's involvement is also unlikely given his possible move away from the club.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram are back from injuries, but the same cannot be said for Francesco Acerbi, Yann Bisseck and Joaquin Correa.

Bologna team news

Midfielder Tommaso Pobega is back after serving a one-match ban, but defender Jhon Lucumi will be suspended here due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Despite returning to training after recovering from their injuries, it may be too soon for Oussama El Azzouzi and Nicolo Cambiaghi - along with Michel Aebischer - to return to action.

Riccardo Orsolini will be pushing for a recall in attack, with one of Thijs Dallinga and Santiago Castro leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links