Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS 2024 season opener

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer (MLS) season opener at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and co. will be hoping to add trophies to the shelf this season as the club has an improved roster and the former Barcelona star is available for selection right from the off.

Last season, the Herons ended up second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, accumulating just 34 points. Meanwhile, their opponents in the upcoming season opener suffered a defeat in the opening round of the playoffs against the Houston Dynamo, with the decisive third match resulting in a penalty shootout loss (4-3).

With an improved roster and Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami will begin the season as early favourites. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami could potentially face the start of the season without Benjamin Cremaschi, while Facundo Farias is grappling with a cruciate ligament tear sustained last month, and Serhiy Kryvtsov continues his recovery from a troublesome hamstring.

Injuries to their cruciate ligaments might sideline Ian Fray, Franco Negri, and Corentin Jean for the Herons.

Inter Miami has added Luis Suarez, Nicolas Freire and Julian Gressel to the roster.

Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, D. Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, D. Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Avilés, Sailor, Taylor, Freire, Kryvtsov, Allen, Neville, Hall, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Mota, Gómez, Gressel, Ruiz, Sunderland, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suárez, Robinson, Valencia, Borgelin, Messi

Real Salt Lake team news

The visitors may have to do without Pablo Ruiz, who is dealing with a meniscus issue, while Erik Holt's availability remains uncertain due to a shoulder injury.

The club made notable signings in Fidel Barajas, the 2023 Young Player of the Year in the United Soccer League (USL), along with Matt Crooks from Championship side Middlesbrough, and Alexandros Katranis from Piast Gliwice in the Polish top flight.

Real Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; A. Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Silva, Farnsworth, Silva, Bonilla, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake.

