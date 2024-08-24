How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major Soccer League (MLS) top-two on the Eastern Conference table, Inter Miami and Cincinnati, will lock horns at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides faced Leagues Cup exits last week, and the Herons will look to pick their first MLS win over Cincinnati since October 2021.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi is yet to recuperate from his ankle injury that the Argentine sustained at 2024 Copa America, while Sergiy Kryvtsov and Nicolas Freire also occupy the treatment room.

The in-form Luis Suarez will lead the line for the hosts.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Bright, Rojas; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Martinez, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Rojas, Farias, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Taylor, Valencia, Afonso

Cincinnati team news

Goalkeeper Alec Kann is ruled with a hip injury, while defenders Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga also remain the long-term injury absentees at the club.

Brazilian forward Sergio Santos would continue to lead Cincinnati's attack.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Yedlin, Murphy, Keller; Kubo, Nwobodo, Bucha, Halsey; Valenzuela, Santos, Kelsy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Hagglund, Awaziem, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Nwobodo, Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Gioacchini, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Miami and Cincinnati across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 6, 2024 Cincinnati 6-1 Inter Miami MLS October 7, 2023 Inter Miami 0-1 Cincinnati MLS August 23, 2023 Cincinnati 3-3 (4-5 pen.) Inter Miami US Open Cup April 1, 2023 Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami MLS July 30, 2022 Inter Miami 4-4 Cincinnati MLS

