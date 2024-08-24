How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major Soccer League (MLS) top-two on the Eastern Conference table, Inter Miami and Cincinnati, will lock horns at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.
Both sides faced Leagues Cup exits last week, and the Herons will look to pick their first MLS win over Cincinnati since October 2021.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Inter Miami vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Inter Miami vs Cincinnati kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Chase Stadium
MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 24, in the United States (US).
Team news & squadsGetty
Inter Miami team news
Lionel Messi is yet to recuperate from his ankle injury that the Argentine sustained at 2024 Copa America, while Sergiy Kryvtsov and Nicolas Freire also occupy the treatment room.
The in-form Luis Suarez will lead the line for the hosts.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Bright, Rojas; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Aviles, Martinez, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Rojas, Farias, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales
|Forwards:
|Campana, Suarez, Taylor, Valencia, Afonso
Cincinnati team news
Goalkeeper Alec Kann is ruled with a hip injury, while defenders Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga also remain the long-term injury absentees at the club.
Brazilian forward Sergio Santos would continue to lead Cincinnati's attack.
Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Yedlin, Murphy, Keller; Kubo, Nwobodo, Bucha, Halsey; Valenzuela, Santos, Kelsy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Powell, Hagglund, Awaziem, Robinson, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
|Midfielders:
|Nwobodo, Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Gioacchini, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Inter Miami and Cincinnati across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 6, 2024
|Cincinnati 6-1 Inter Miami
|MLS
|October 7, 2023
|Inter Miami 0-1 Cincinnati
|MLS
|August 23, 2023
|Cincinnati 3-3 (4-5 pen.) Inter Miami
|US Open Cup
|April 1, 2023
|Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
|MLS
|July 30, 2022
|Inter Miami 4-4 Cincinnati
|MLS