How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face off against the Ottawa Senators to start a thrilling NHL action on December 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Hurricanes are third in the league with a 28.3% success rate on the power play and third overall with an 84% success rate on the penalty kill. The Senators have a strong power play (25.8%, sixth in the league) but a terrible penalty kill (74%, 26th in the league).

There should be fierce competition in the face-off matchup, with Carolina having a little advantage at 52.6% (4th) over Ottawa's 52.2% (8th).

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Ottawa Senators in an epic NHL battle on December 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date December 13, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a record of 12–4–0, and a 2.64 GAA, with a .894 SV%. However, he hasn't earned a shutout yet.

Martin Necas has 43 points so far this season, with fourteen goals and twenty-nine assists.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Frederik Andersen Knee injury Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg maintains a record of 4-6-0, a 2.95 GAA, a .889 SV%, and two shutouts.

Linus Ullmark has a 7-7-2 record, a 2.81 GAA, a .898 SV%, and one shutout.

Tim Stützle has 34 points and he has scored 10 goals and set up 24 assists.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Perron Upper body injury Out Artem Zub Foot injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Hurricanes have crushed the Senators, capturing four of those games by important scores. The Hurricanes upset the Senators 4-0 on the 17th of November 2024, showing how good they are at defense and goalie.

Ottawa has always been blown out by Carolina's scoring. Notable wins include a 7-2 victory in March of 2024 and a 5-3 victory in October 2023. Ottawa's only win during this time was a close 3-2 win on April 11, 2023.

This shows that the Senators can sometimes fight, but it has been hard for them to match the Hurricanes' strength and special teams. Based on recent play, the Hurricanes are clear favorites going into this game. Their powerful offensive activity and penalty kill will likely make things very hard for the Senators.

Date Results Nov 17, 2024 Hurricanes 4-0 Senators Mar 18, 2024 Hurricanes 7-2 Senators Dec 13, 2023 Hurricanes 4-1 Senators Oct 12, 2023 Hurricanes 5-3 Senators Apr 11, 2023 Senators 3-2 Hurricanes

