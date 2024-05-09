How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers will bring out their brooms as they attempt to finish the sweep against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of what has been a one-sided second round series thus far.

The Rangers defeated the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime to steal Game 3. They have taken the first three games and are now only one win away from sealing their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hurricanes have kept every game tight with the Rangers, but they are one loss away from elimination. All three games have been decided by a single goal, with the previous two going to overtime, which makes Game Four a nail-biting watch.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have two players listed on their injury report. Brett Pesce is out until the middle of May with a lower-body issue, while Jesper Fast is out for the year with a neck problem.

The Hurricanes are one defeat away from elimination despite their offense performing up to the mark, with eight goals in three games.

Sebastian Aho has two goals and seven assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Seth Jarvis has four goals and four assists, while Jake Guenztel also has the same statline after notching another one in Game 3. Brady Skjei has seven assists but is still looking for his first goal of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Martin Necas has two goals and four assists.

Additionally, goaltender Pyotr Kotchetkov struggled in the net in Game Three, allowing three goals on only 25 shots. The Hurricanes hopes will lie on the shoulders of goalie Frederik Andersen, who is 4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a save percentage of .889.

New York Rangers

New York also have two players on the injury report, with no fresh concerns from Game 3. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body issue while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower-body problem.

The Rangers did not fare well in Game 3, but they found a way through to come out on top. After bagging an assist in Game 3, Mika Zibanejad now has three goals and nine assists in the playoffs. Vincent Trocheck has five goals and seven assists to his name.

Artemi Panarin was the hero of Game 3 with the game-winning tally in overtime. Now, he sits at four goals and five assists. Alexis Lafreniere continues to impress during the playoffs. He has three goals and four assists, the same statline as Chris Kreider. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is now 7-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a save percentage of .935.

