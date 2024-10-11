How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to start an exciting NHL battle on October 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Hurricanes will have their first game of the season at home field with the Tampa Lightning. Carolina finished the previous year with a great 52-23-7 record, containing an effective 31-11-5 record at home. They experienced an average of 3.0 power-play chances per game and scored 67 goals on 26.9% of those chances.
Tampa Bay, on the other hand, had a 45-29-8 record overall, but a 20-20-4 mark on the road. The Lightning scored 288 goals and gave up 267, for a +21 goal difference on the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on October 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
|Date
|October 11, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Lenovo Center
|Location
|Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Pyotr Kochetkov experienced a record of 23-13-4, a 2.33 GAA, and a .911 SV%, with 4 shutouts.
Frederik Andersen was even better, with a record of 13-2-0, a 1.84 GAA, and a .932 SV%, with 3 shutouts.
Sebastian Aho scored 36 goals and set up 53 assists to give him 89 points, which led the offense.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jesper Fast
|Neck injury
|Out
|Brendan Lemieux
|Undisclosed
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Andrei Vasilevskiy maintained a 30–20–2 record, a 2.90 goals against average, a.900 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.
Backup goalie Jonas Johansson had a record of 12-7-5, but his 3.37 GAA and .890 SV% showed that he wasn't always effective.
Nikita Kucherov dominated the Lightning's offense with 144 goals and 100 assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jake Guentzel
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
|Michael Eyssimont
|Lower body injury
|Out
Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record
This game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes could be fiercely contested based on their past five head-to-head meetings. Carolina has been on top lately. They won their last two games against them, in October 2024 and September 2024, both by scores of 2-1, due to strong defense and goalie. But Tampa Bay's 8–2 win over Carolina in November 2023 shows that they can get past their defense once they get going. Last season, both teams had shutouts—Carolina won 4-0 and Tampa Bay won 3-0—so this game might go either way. However, defense and goalie will be the main focus.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 05, 2024
|Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning
|Sep 25, 2024
|Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning
|Nov 25, 2023
|Lightning 8-2 Hurricanes
|Nov 12, 2023
|Hurricanes 4-0 Lightning
|Oct 25, 2023
|Lightning 3-0 Hurricanes