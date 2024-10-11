How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to start an exciting NHL battle on October 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Hurricanes will have their first game of the season at home field with the Tampa Lightning. Carolina finished the previous year with a great 52-23-7 record, containing an effective 31-11-5 record at home. They experienced an average of 3.0 power-play chances per game and scored 67 goals on 26.9% of those chances.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, had a 45-29-8 record overall, but a 20-20-4 mark on the road. The Lightning scored 288 goals and gave up 267, for a +21 goal difference on the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an epic NHL game on October 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date October 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov experienced a record of 23-13-4, a 2.33 GAA, and a .911 SV%, with 4 shutouts.

Frederik Andersen was even better, with a record of 13-2-0, a 1.84 GAA, and a .932 SV%, with 3 shutouts.

Sebastian Aho scored 36 goals and set up 53 assists to give him 89 points, which led the offense.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Brendan Lemieux Undisclosed Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy maintained a 30–20–2 record, a 2.90 goals against average, a.900 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.

Backup goalie Jonas Johansson had a record of 12-7-5, but his 3.37 GAA and .890 SV% showed that he wasn't always effective.

Nikita Kucherov dominated the Lightning's offense with 144 goals and 100 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake Guentzel Undisclosed Day-to-Day Michael Eyssimont Lower body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

This game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes could be fiercely contested based on their past five head-to-head meetings. Carolina has been on top lately. They won their last two games against them, in October 2024 and September 2024, both by scores of 2-1, due to strong defense and goalie. But Tampa Bay's 8–2 win over Carolina in November 2023 shows that they can get past their defense once they get going. Last season, both teams had shutouts—Carolina won 4-0 and Tampa Bay won 3-0—so this game might go either way. However, defense and goalie will be the main focus.

Date Results Oct 05, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning Sep 25, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Lightning Nov 25, 2023 Lightning 8-2 Hurricanes Nov 12, 2023 Hurricanes 4-0 Lightning Oct 25, 2023 Lightning 3-0 Hurricanes

