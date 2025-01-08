How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Toronto Maple Leafs to open a high-voltage NHL game on January 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Hurricanes' power play effectiveness of 23.6%, which places them 10th across the league, gives them a greater offensive advantage than Toronto's 20.5%, which places them 18th.

On defense, the gap gets even bigger. Carolina has the second-best penalty kill in the NHL at 85.4%, while Toronto's is only suitable for eighth place at 82.7%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated NHL game on January 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date January 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 15-8-1 record, a 2.48 goals against average, a .901 save percentage, and one shutout.

Dustin Tokarski has an impressive 3-1-0 mark and a 2.49 GAA with a .894 SV% this season.

Martin Necas dominates the offense with 47 points, which includes 15 goals and thirty-two assists.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Shayne Gostisbehere Upper body injury Out Tyson Jost Undisclosed Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a 13-6-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, with a .914 SV%, and a shutout.

Mitch Marner has 56 points, which includes 14 goals and forty-two assists.

William Nylander adds offense with 23 goals, seven of which came on the power play. He also has the most shots on goal (138).

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out Jake McCabe Upper body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Maple Leafs and the Hurricanes recently participated in each other five times, with the Carolina Hurricanes winning four of those games. The most important thing is that they have always found ways to beat the Leafs in close games, like the 2-1 win on the 25th of March 2024, and the exciting 5-4 success just days before that. The only time Toronto won in this stretch was in March 2023, when they beat the Hurricanes 5-2. Since that time, the Hurricanes have been too strong for Toronto. Carolina may have the mental edge going into this game because of their great penalty kill and current dominance in close games. On the other hand, Toronto's scoring depth, which includes Mitch Marner along with William Nylander, might bring this game very close again.

Date Results Mar 25, 2024 Hurricanes 2-1 Maple Leafs Mar 17, 2024 Hurricanes 5-4 Maple Leafs Dec 31, 2023 Hurricanes 3-2 Maple Leafs Mar 26, 2023 Hurricanes 5-3 Maple Leafs Mar 18, 2023 Maple Leafs 5-2 Hurricanes

