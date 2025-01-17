How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights to start a highly anticipated NHL game on January 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Vegas Golden Knights, who lost 5-3 to the Nashville Predators, will travel to Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes after Pavel Dorofeyev's impressive hat trick.

Carolina is 26-16-3 overall and 17-5-1 at home, making them the best team in the country. With a strong 13-6-1 record in those games, the Hurricanes have done effectively when their opponents get a lot of penalty minutes.

On the other hand, Vegas has performed strongly on the road, with an 11-6-3 mark and a great total record of 29-12-3. The Golden Knights have scored 150 goals and given up 118, for a +32 scoring difference.

The teams will encounter for the second time this season. In the first match, the Hurricanes came out on top, 5-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet in an epic NHL game on January 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date January 17, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

This season, Andrei Svechnikov has helped the Hurricanes score 15 goals and set up 17 assists.

Jordan Staal has scored 5 goals and set up 4 assists over his past 10 games.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Carrier Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

This season, Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 19 goals and set up 8 assists for the Golden Knights.

Mark Stone has scored 5 goals and set up 6 assists over his previous 10 games.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Gustafson Undisclosed Out Lukas Cormier Undisclosed Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

In the last five games, the Carolina Hurricanes prevailed in three of the five times they have battled each other. Among these are a dominant 5-2 win that happened on November 12th, 2024, as well as wins in February as well as December 2023. During this time, the Golden Knights only had one win, a 4-0 shutout on the 12th of March 2023. Because Carolina performs greatly at home and can take advantage of Vegas's weaknesses in these games, it looks like they might win again. But Pavel Dorofeyev along with Mark Stone have performed well for Vegas, so the Golden Knights could push back and try to end the Hurricanes' winning streak in this game.

Date Results Nov 12, 2024 Hurricanes 5-2 Knights Feb 18, 2024 Hurricanes 3-1 Knights Dec 20, 2023 Hurricanes 6-3 Knights Mar 12, 2023 Knights 4-0 Hurricanes Mar 02, 2023 Knights 3-2 Hurricanes

More NHL news and coverage