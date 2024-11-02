How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes will square off against the Washington Capitals to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Carolina's power play is excellent, scoring 29% of their chances, which ranks them sixth in the league. Washington's power play, on the other hand, is not as strong, ranking 30th with a 9.4% conversion rate.

The Hurricanes are also slightly better at killing penalties than Washington. They stop 85.7% of rival power plays, which is sixth best in the league, while Washington only stops 81.8% of them, which is sufficient for tenth place.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Washington Capitals in an epic NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Lenovo Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a 4-1-0 record that includes a 2.61 GAA along with a .891 SV%.

Andersen has done even better with a 3-1-0 record and a 1.48 GAA along with .941 SV%.

Jack Roslovic scored six goals but did not set up any assists. He averaged 13:35 minutes of ice time per game.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Riley Stillman Lower body injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren is 3-2-0 boasting a 2.62 GAA and a .882 SV%.

Logan Thompson is 4-0-0, but his GAA is greater at 3.21 and his SV% is higher at .876.

Tom Wilson, a forward, has scored six goals and set up two assists while having 18:37 minutes of ice time each game.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakob Chychrun Upper body injury Day-to-Day Matt Roy Lower body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The last five games between the Hurricanes and the Capitals have been very close, with the Hurricanes winning three of those games. The Hurricanes won all three of those games by large margins. Their most recent win was 4–2 on April 6, 2024, and their biggest win was 6-2 in January 2024. In a high-powered 7-6 victory in March, Washington showed how good they are at scoring, showing that they can get through Carolina's defense if they get going. Because Washington isn't very good on the power play, they'll probably have to depend on strong play at even strength, especially since Carolina has been good at killing penalties this season. Both teams are coming in powerful this season, so this game could go either way. However, Carolina's recent head-to-head wins and strong special teams action could swing the outcome in their favor.

Date Results Apr 06, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals Mar 23, 2024 Capitals 7-6 Hurricanes Jan 06, 2024 Hurricanes 6-2 Capitals Dec 18, 2023 Capitals 2-1 Hurricanes Feb 19, 2023 Hurricanes 4-1 Capitals

