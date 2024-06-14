Hungary vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Hungary and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungary will be looking to improve on their previous showing at the European Championship when they take on Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium on Saturday.

The Swiss, on the other hand, made it to the quarter-finals during Euro 2020 while Nemzeti suffered a group-stage exit in the absence of a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hungary vs Switzerland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2014 Kick-off time: 9 pm EST Venue: Cologne Stadium

The European Championship match between Hungary and Switzerland will be played at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 pm EST on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Hungary and Switzerland is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hungary team news

Dominik Szoboszlai and Barnabas Varga would remain the main threats in attack, with Peter Gulacsi in goal behind RB Leipzig team-mate Willi Orban at the heart of defence.

Hungary possible XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulascsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders: Lang, Balogh, Szalai, Fiola, Orban, Botka, Dardai Midfielders: Nego, A. Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schafer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Z. Nagy, Kata Forwards: Adam, Varga, Sallai, Csoboth, Horvath

Switzerland team news

Experienced campaigners such as Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka will lead the midfield.

Manuel Akanji will start at the back, alongside Fabian Schar and one of Ricardo Rodriguez and Nico Elvedi, while Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni features upfront.

Breel Embolo is back from injury, but Xherdan Shaqiri should feel confident of being handed the role on the right wing.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel Defenders: Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zuber, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hungary and Switzerland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 7, 2017 Switzerland 5-2 Hungary UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2016 Hungary 2-3 Switzerland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers February 13, 2002 Switzerland 2-1 Hungary International Friendly November 18, 1998 Hungary 2-0 Switzerland International Friendly August 20, 1997 Hungary 1-1 Switzerland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

