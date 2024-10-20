How to watch today's Hull City vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Hull City and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Sunderland will take on mid-table side Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the only Championship game this Sunday.

The Black Cats can conclude matchday 10 with a three-point lead over Leeds United and Sheffield United should the pick up their seventh league of the season on Sunday.

On the other hand, Hull had recorded three wins on the spin but then suffered a 4-0 loss at Norwich City in their previous outing.

How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Hull City and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Hull City vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Sunderland will be played at MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Ryan Longman is yet to make an appearance this season as the midfielder continues on his road to recovery from a shoulder injury.

Andy Smith, Harvey Cartwright and Timothee Lo-Tutala also occupy the treatment room with their respective concerns.

The likes of Ryan Giles and Steven Alzate will be pushing for starts here, with Mohamed Belloumi, Chris Bedia and Liam Millar forming the front three.

Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Alzate, Mehlem; Belloumi, Bedia, Millar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pandur, Rushworth, Foster, Racioppi Defenders: Coyle, Giles, Hughes, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Drameh, Jacob, Ashbee Midfielders: Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Alzate, Puerta, Zambrano, Slater, Tinsdale, Palmer, Coyle Forwards: Millar, Bedia, Sinik, Pedro, Belloumi, Jarvis, Sellars-Fleming, Kamara, Burstow

Sunderland team news

The talents of Eliezer Mayenda and Ian Poveda will miss out with injuries, joining Ahmed Abdullahi, Salis Abdul Samed, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt in the infirmary.

On loan from Zenit St Petersburg, Wilson Isidor will continue to lead the line of attack, while Chris Mepham and captain Luke O'Nien keep their spots at the heart of defense.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Neil; Bellingham, Roberts, Mundle; Isidor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Cirkin, Ballard, Mepham, Alese, Hjelde, Hume, Johnson, Anderson Midfielders: Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Roberts, Rigg, O'Nien, Ba, Aouchiche, Aleksic Forwards: Rusyn, Isidor, Bennette, Connolly, Watson, Mundle

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Hull City and Sunderland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 19, 2024 Sunderland 0-1 Hull City Championship December 26, 2023 Hull City 0-1 Sunderland Championship April 7, 2023 Sunderland 4-4 Hull City Championship December 17, 2022 Hull City 1-1 Sunderland Championship July 30, 2021 Sunderland 2-1 Hull City Club Friendlies

