How to watch today's Hull City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship leaders Leeds United travel to the MKM Stadium to take on relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways, as Leeds were last held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers while Hull lost 1-0 against Middlesbrough.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hull vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hull vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship The MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Oscar Zambrano will be suspended for the game, while all of Carl Rushworth, Charlie Hughes, Mohamed Belloumi, Liam Millar, Kasey Palmer and Ryan Longman are sidelined through injuries.

Either Abu Kamara or Chris Bedia would lead the line, with Abdulkadir Omur, Joao Pedro and Mason Burstow also in the offing to feature in attack.

Leeds United team news

As for the visitors, Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev are ruled out due to injuries, while Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram emerge as doubts.

Max Wober can possibly replace Byram at left-back, while Joel Piroe should continue to feature up front, with the likes of Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto all competing to make the XI.

