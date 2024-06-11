How to watch today’s USA vs. India ICC T20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup game between USA and India, as well as start time, key performers and team news.

Pool A leaders India and co-hosts USA will lock horns against each other on Wednesday morning at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, with both sides looking to punch their ticket to Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Ranked as low as 18th in ICC T20 rankings, the hosts have emerged as the biggest surprise package in the competition so far and at the halfway point of the group stage, Team USA have their Super Eight fate in their own hands, needing just one win from their next two games, currently level on four points with India.

USA made a cruising start against neighbours Canada in their opening game, chasing down a total of 195 with 2.2 overs to spare. The first-time participants then backed that up with a result that has been bandied about as the biggest giant-killing in T20 World Cup history, defeating giants Pakistan four days later in a match that required to a super over, which the co-hosts won by five runs.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side kicked off their T20 World Cup journey with a resounding eight-wicket win against Ireland on June 5. They then clinched a thrilling victory on Sunday over their longtime arch-rivals Pakistan. The game at the sold-out Nassau County International Cricket Stadium delivered plenty of edge-of-your-seat drama.

Pakistan limited a powerful Indian batting lineup to only 119 runs (all-out) in 19 overs on a tricky pitch despite a vital knock from Rishabh Pant (42 off 31 balls).

The Shaheens were on track to record their first win of the tournament at one stage in second innings, needing 48 runs from as many balls with eight wickets in hand. However, the pace attack of the deadly Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) and ever-effective Hardik Pandya (2/24) swung the game in the Men In Blue's bag as they managed to hold their opponent to 113/7 after 20 overs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match, including how to watch, team news, key performers and head-to-head results.

USA vs. India: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage final battle between USA and India will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York.

Date Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Time 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Location East Meadow, New York

How to watch USA vs. India online - TV Channels and Live Streams

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup game between USA and India will be available to stream through Willow TV in the United States. Television providers that carry Willow TV are DISH, Sling, FIOS, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, and Optimum TV.

If you've already cut the cord, Sling TV and Fubo both carry Willow through their respective plans. Sling's Binge plan carries Willow and starts at just $15 a month, with the first month currently going for just $10.

USA vs. India: Team News & Predicted XI

USA

Given their stellar showings so far, the US is set to remain unchanged for this match.

The USA team boasts a strong hitting attack led by their captain, opener and wicket-keeper Monank Patel, who originates from the Indian state Gujarat and movedto the United States in 2016. Patel helped the team win the match over Pakistan with 50 runs.

Other top hitters include New York native Aaron Jones, whose 94 runs helped USA to get over the line against Canada, and African native Andries Gous. Their bowling attack is led by left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, whose day job is a software developer at tech company Oracle.

USA Probable XI Against India

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c and wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India

The Indian batting order is led by captain Rohit Sharma and talisman Virat Kohli, who will look to make his mark on the competition, having managed just five runs across his two innings so far.

So far, the best Indian batsman has been Rishabh Pant, who had a terrific IPL season with the Delhi Capitals and has already tallied up 78 runs in his two innings at the tricky pitch in New York.

Right-arm unorthodox pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match on Sunday for his stellar bowling that allowed only 14 runs in 4 overs and produced three wickets.

India Probable Playing XI Against USA

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two nations. The USA have certainly proved that they are no pushovers with two big wins against Canada and Pakistan.