Mazatlán FC will make the trip to the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday night, as they look to secure their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season against an in-form Toluca side.
The visitors have endured a tricky start to the campaign, failing to pick up a win in their opening two matches. Mazatlán will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and kickstart their season with a positive result against their hosts.
On the other hand, Toluca have made a solid start to the new term, amassing four points from their first two fixtures. The Red Devils will be aiming to build on their thrilling 3-2 victory over Juarez over the weekend and extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Mazatlán to their home ground.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Toluca vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Nemesio Diez
The Estadio Nemesio Díez will host the clash between Toluca and Mazatlan on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
The two sides will kick off the fixture at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Toluca vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match between CD Toluca and Mazatlan will be available to watch on ViX (through Sling TV) in the US.
Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Toluca team news
Toluca are expected to field a largely unchanged starting XI for their Liga MX clash against Mazatlán on Thursday, except for the injured Juan Escobar, who remains sidelined.
The Red Devils will be hoping to build on their thrilling 3-2 victory over Juárez last time out, in which Brazilian striker Paulinho announced his arrival in style with a match-winning brace against Juarez. The former Sporting Lisbon man will spearhead the attack once again, supported by the creative trio of Iván López, Alexis Vega and Jean Meneses.
Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Garcia, Luan, Pereira, Gallardo; Ruiz, Baeza; Lopez, Vega, Meneses; Paulinho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Luan, Gallardo, Pereira, Escobar, García, Isais, Orrantia, Piñuelas
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Baeza, Amaya, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Paulinho, Vega, Morales, Samudio, Abreu, López, Violante
Mazatlan FC team news
Brian Rubio, who made a dramatic impact off the bench to rescue a point with a 98th-minute winner in their previous outing, will be pushing for a starting spot in the attack. The 24-year-old attacker has made only two substitute appearances so far this term, but his late heroics could give him a chance to displace Luis Amarilla, who led the scoring charts with 11 goals last season.
Gustavo Del Prete, who scored his first goal of the campaign against Atlético San Luis, will again operate in support of Rubio, providing the attacking duo with the necessary creativity and pace to trouble the Toluca defense.
At the back, key men Facundo Almada and Ventura Alvarado will continue to partner up in the middle of a back four.
Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Torres, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga Zarate; Rubio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Gutierrez
|Defenders:
|Merolla, Almada, Díaz, Alvarado, Sánchez, Rodriguez, Colula
|Midfielders:
|Bello, Benedetti, Bárcenas, del Prete, Colmán, Intriago, Torres, Laínez, Esquivel, Escoboza, Meraz
|Forwards:
|Amarilla, Árciga, Rubio, Camacho
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/21/2024
|Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC
|Liga MX
|11/11/2023
|Mazatlan FC 1-0 Toluca
|Liga MX
|03/12/2023
|Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC
|Liga MX
|09/17/2022
|Mazatlan FC 1-1 Toluca
|Liga MX
|01/22/2022
|Mazatlan FC 1-2 Toluca
|Liga MX