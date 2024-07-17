How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlán FC will make the trip to the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday night, as they look to secure their first victory of the new Liga MX Apertura season against an in-form Toluca side.

The visitors have endured a tricky start to the campaign, failing to pick up a win in their opening two matches. Mazatlán will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and kickstart their season with a positive result against their hosts.

On the other hand, Toluca have made a solid start to the new term, amassing four points from their first two fixtures. The Red Devils will be aiming to build on their thrilling 3-2 victory over Juarez over the weekend and extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Mazatlán to their home ground.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Estadio Nemesio Díez will host the clash between Toluca and Mazatlan on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between CD Toluca and Mazatlan will be available to watch on ViX (through Sling TV) in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca are expected to field a largely unchanged starting XI for their Liga MX clash against Mazatlán on Thursday, except for the injured Juan Escobar, who remains sidelined.

The Red Devils will be hoping to build on their thrilling 3-2 victory over Juárez last time out, in which Brazilian striker Paulinho announced his arrival in style with a match-winning brace against Juarez. The former Sporting Lisbon man will spearhead the attack once again, supported by the creative trio of Iván López, Alexis Vega and Jean Meneses.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Garcia, Luan, Pereira, Gallardo; Ruiz, Baeza; Lopez, Vega, Meneses; Paulinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Luan, Gallardo, Pereira, Escobar, García, Isais, Orrantia, Piñuelas Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Baeza, Amaya, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Paulinho, Vega, Morales, Samudio, Abreu, López, Violante

Mazatlan FC team news

Brian Rubio, who made a dramatic impact off the bench to rescue a point with a 98th-minute winner in their previous outing, will be pushing for a starting spot in the attack. The 24-year-old attacker has made only two substitute appearances so far this term, but his late heroics could give him a chance to displace Luis Amarilla, who led the scoring charts with 11 goals last season.

Gustavo Del Prete, who scored his first goal of the campaign against Atlético San Luis, will again operate in support of Rubio, providing the attacking duo with the necessary creativity and pace to trouble the Toluca defense.

At the back, key men Facundo Almada and Ventura Alvarado will continue to partner up in the middle of a back four.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Torres, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga Zarate; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Almada, Díaz, Alvarado, Sánchez, Rodriguez, Colula Midfielders: Bello, Benedetti, Bárcenas, del Prete, Colmán, Intriago, Torres, Laínez, Esquivel, Escoboza, Meraz Forwards: Amarilla, Árciga, Rubio, Camacho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/21/2024 Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC Liga MX 11/11/2023 Mazatlan FC 1-0 Toluca Liga MX 03/12/2023 Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC Liga MX 09/17/2022 Mazatlan FC 1-1 Toluca Liga MX 01/22/2022 Mazatlan FC 1-2 Toluca Liga MX

Useful links