Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken Getty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch the Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the St. Louis Blues to open the first game of the season on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

The Kraken had a 34-35-13 record last season, with a 17-18-6 mark at home. They scored 2.6 goals for each game on average and gave up 2.8.

The Blues had a 43-33-6 record overall and 18-19-4 record on the road. They scored 45 goals on the power play out of 250 chances, or 3.0 chances each game on average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will take on the St. Louis Blues in an epic NHL clash on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

DateOctober 08, 2024
Puck-Drop Time4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
VenueClimate Pledge Arena
LocationSeattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord had an outstanding 2.46 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage (SV%), including three shutouts (SO) in his 19-18-11 record from the last season.

Philipp Grubauer had a record of 14-16-2, a 2.85 GAA, and a .899 SV%, along with 2 shutouts.

Shane Wright, a forward, scored three goals and competed 17:38 of ice time for each game on average.

Seattle Kraken injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Jared McCannLower body injuryDay-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Last season, Jordan Binnington had a record of 28-21-5, giving him a goals-against-average (GAA) of 2.84, a save percentage (SV%) of .913, and 3 shutouts.

Joel Hofer had a record of 15-12-1, a 2.65 goals against average, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.

Robert Thomas had a great season. He led the squad with 86 points and 60 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Brandon SaadPersonalOut
Torey KrugAnkle injuryOut for Season

Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the St. Louis Blues have beaten the Seattle Kraken three times out of five. The Blues most recently won by a score of 4-1 on April 14, 2024. This came after a close 4-3 success in January. Seattle's previous two wins over St. Louis were in 2023, when they beat them 5–3 and 5-2, showing that they could get past their defense. But the Blues have won the last three games in a row, which includes two on Seattle's home ice, so St. Louis may be more confident going into the first game of the season. Based on what has happened lately, this game might be another close one, with the Blues holding a small edge.

DateResults
Apr 14, 2024Blues 4-1 Kraken
Jan 27, 2024Blues 4-3 Kraken
Oct 15, 2023Blues 2-1 Kraken
Mar 01, 2023Kraken 5-3 Blues
Dec 21, 2022Kraken 5-2 Blues

