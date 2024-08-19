How to watch the Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the St. Louis Blues to open the first game of the season on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

The Kraken had a 34-35-13 record last season, with a 17-18-6 mark at home. They scored 2.6 goals for each game on average and gave up 2.8.

The Blues had a 43-33-6 record overall and 18-19-4 record on the road. They scored 45 goals on the power play out of 250 chances, or 3.0 chances each game on average.

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will take on the St. Louis Blues in an epic NHL clash on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date October 08, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord had an outstanding 2.46 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage (SV%), including three shutouts (SO) in his 19-18-11 record from the last season.

Philipp Grubauer had a record of 14-16-2, a 2.85 GAA, and a .899 SV%, along with 2 shutouts.

Shane Wright, a forward, scored three goals and competed 17:38 of ice time for each game on average.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jared McCann Lower body injury Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Last season, Jordan Binnington had a record of 28-21-5, giving him a goals-against-average (GAA) of 2.84, a save percentage (SV%) of .913, and 3 shutouts.

Joel Hofer had a record of 15-12-1, a 2.65 goals against average, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.

Robert Thomas had a great season. He led the squad with 86 points and 60 assists.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brandon Saad Personal Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the St. Louis Blues have beaten the Seattle Kraken three times out of five. The Blues most recently won by a score of 4-1 on April 14, 2024. This came after a close 4-3 success in January. Seattle's previous two wins over St. Louis were in 2023, when they beat them 5–3 and 5-2, showing that they could get past their defense. But the Blues have won the last three games in a row, which includes two on Seattle's home ice, so St. Louis may be more confident going into the first game of the season. Based on what has happened lately, this game might be another close one, with the Blues holding a small edge.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Blues 4-1 Kraken Jan 27, 2024 Blues 4-3 Kraken Oct 15, 2023 Blues 2-1 Kraken Mar 01, 2023 Kraken 5-3 Blues Dec 21, 2022 Kraken 5-2 Blues

