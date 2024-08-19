How to watch the Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the St. Louis Blues to open the first game of the season on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.
The Kraken had a 34-35-13 record last season, with a 17-18-6 mark at home. They scored 2.6 goals for each game on average and gave up 2.8.
The Blues had a 43-33-6 record overall and 18-19-4 record on the road. They scored 45 goals on the power play out of 250 chances, or 3.0 chances each game on average.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.
Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time
The Seattle Kraken will take on the St. Louis Blues in an epic NHL clash on October 08, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|October 08, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues team news
Seattle Kraken team news
Joey Daccord had an outstanding 2.46 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage (SV%), including three shutouts (SO) in his 19-18-11 record from the last season.
Philipp Grubauer had a record of 14-16-2, a 2.85 GAA, and a .899 SV%, along with 2 shutouts.
Shane Wright, a forward, scored three goals and competed 17:38 of ice time for each game on average.
Seattle Kraken injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jared McCann
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
St. Louis Blues team news
Last season, Jordan Binnington had a record of 28-21-5, giving him a goals-against-average (GAA) of 2.84, a save percentage (SV%) of .913, and 3 shutouts.
Joel Hofer had a record of 15-12-1, a 2.65 goals against average, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.
Robert Thomas had a great season. He led the squad with 86 points and 60 assists.
St. Louis Blues injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brandon Saad
|Personal
|Out
|Torey Krug
|Ankle injury
|Out for Season
Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the St. Louis Blues have beaten the Seattle Kraken three times out of five. The Blues most recently won by a score of 4-1 on April 14, 2024. This came after a close 4-3 success in January. Seattle's previous two wins over St. Louis were in 2023, when they beat them 5–3 and 5-2, showing that they could get past their defense. But the Blues have won the last three games in a row, which includes two on Seattle's home ice, so St. Louis may be more confident going into the first game of the season. Based on what has happened lately, this game might be another close one, with the Blues holding a small edge.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 14, 2024
|Blues 4-1 Kraken
|Jan 27, 2024
|Blues 4-3 Kraken
|Oct 15, 2023
|Blues 2-1 Kraken
|Mar 01, 2023
|Kraken 5-3 Blues
|Dec 21, 2022
|Kraken 5-2 Blues