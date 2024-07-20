How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Searching for their first win of the campaign, Santos Laguna welcome Tigres UANL to the Estadio TSM Corona on Sunday night in round four of the 2024 Liga MX Apertura campaign.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their season and currently find themselves 16th in the league table with just one point from three games so far this campaign.

They were defeated 1-0 by Atlas in their last match in a scoreline that flattered them as they failed to register a single shot on target throughout the game.

Tigres, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their Apertura campaign and will fancy themselves as early contenders. They beat Club America 1-0 last time out thanks to a late winner from 20-year-old Marcelo Flores off the bench.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Corona

The match will be played at the Estadio Corona on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna have struggled to find their footing under Ignacio Ambriz’s leadership. After the first three rounds of Apertura 2024, they have yet to secure a win.

Their last victory in Liga MX came on March 9 of this year, when they defeated Cruz Azul 3-0 on matchday 11 of Clausura 2024.

Santos Laguna possible XI: C. López; V. Loroña, S. Núñez, I. Govea, E. Echeverría; A. López, S. Mariscal, S. Muñoz; D. Medina, J. Carrillo, T. Jiménez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Tigres team news

Nahuel Guzman Palomeque remains suspended following an incident during the Monterrey regular season classic, where he was caught pointing a laser at Monterrey players. This act earned him an 11-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Diego Lainez has shown significant improvement in training. However, Veljko Paunovic could opt against risking him for this final match before Tigres take a break from league play and shift focus to the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Tigres UANL possible XI: F. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Brunetta; O. Herrera, S. Córdova, N. Ibáñez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega Defenders: Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero Midfielders: Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala Forwards: Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 02/11/24 Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres 08/31/23 Tigres 3-2 Santos Laguna 01/09/23 Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres 12/28/22 Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna 08/15/22 Tigres 2-0 Santos Laguna

