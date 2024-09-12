How to watch today's France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between France and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France and Netherlands are in the run to win their first-ever U20 Women's World Cup title as they play each other in a last-16 game at El Atanasio on Thursday.

The 2016 runners-up managed to bag a second-placed finish in Group B thanks to a record 11-0 victory over Fiji.

Netherlands made the knockouts from Group F despite a 2-0 loss against North Korea in their final group game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: El Atanasio

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Netherlands will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Colombia.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

France Women U20 team news

Olympique Lyonnaise forward Liana Joseph scored a quartet of goals against Fiji and will look to add to her four-goal tally at the tournament.

France head coach Sandrine Ringler is likely to name a similar lineup with Melinda Mendy marshalling the midfield, while Marion Haelewyn and Hillary Diaz would continue at centre-back.

France Women U20 possible XI: Belhadj; Lejeune, Haelewyn, Diaz, Hurtre; Neller, Mendy, Seguin, Haugou; Mossard, Joseph.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Belhadj, Francart, Dumas Defenders: Haelewyn, Lejeune, Sierra, Notel, Diaz Midfielders: Bourgain, Seguin, Neller, Mossard, Maeline Mendy, Melinda Mendy Forwards: Hurtre, Haugou, Yetna, Fontaine, Chossenotte, Scannapieco, Joseph

Netherlands Women U20 team news

Netherlands coach Roos Kwakkenbos could name a familiar XI, with Bo van Edmond leading the attack once again.

The back four of Louise van Oosten, Djoeke de Ridder, Veerle Buurman and Emma Frijns will also remain unchanged.

Netherlands Women U20 possible XI: Liefting; Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Frijns; Kemper, Thomas; Zuidberg, Lacroix, Remmers; Van Egmond.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Liefting, Booms, Copier Defenders: Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Weiman, Smits, Van der Sluijs Midfielders: Thomas, Kemper, Lacroix, Van Beijeren, Buikema Forwards: Zuidberg, Kroese

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France Women U20 and Netherlands Women U20 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 26, 2022 France 1-0 Netherlands Sud Ladies Cup August 12, 2018 Netherlands 0-4 France FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

