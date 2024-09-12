How to watch today's France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

France and Netherlands are in the run to win their first-ever U20 Women's World Cup title as they play each other in a last-16 game at El Atanasio on Thursday.
The 2016 runners-up managed to bag a second-placed finish in Group B thanks to a record 11-0 victory over Fiji.
Netherlands made the knockouts from Group F despite a 2-0 loss against North Korea in their final group game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.
Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
France Women U20 vs Netherlands Women U20 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|El Atanasio
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Netherlands will be played at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Colombia.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 12, in the US.
Team news & squads
France Women U20 team news
Olympique Lyonnaise forward Liana Joseph scored a quartet of goals against Fiji and will look to add to her four-goal tally at the tournament.
France head coach Sandrine Ringler is likely to name a similar lineup with Melinda Mendy marshalling the midfield, while Marion Haelewyn and Hillary Diaz would continue at centre-back.
France Women U20 possible XI: Belhadj; Lejeune, Haelewyn, Diaz, Hurtre; Neller, Mendy, Seguin, Haugou; Mossard, Joseph.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Belhadj, Francart, Dumas
|Defenders:
|Haelewyn, Lejeune, Sierra, Notel, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Bourgain, Seguin, Neller, Mossard, Maeline Mendy, Melinda Mendy
|Forwards:
|Hurtre, Haugou, Yetna, Fontaine, Chossenotte, Scannapieco, Joseph
Netherlands Women U20 team news
Netherlands coach Roos Kwakkenbos could name a familiar XI, with Bo van Edmond leading the attack once again.
The back four of Louise van Oosten, Djoeke de Ridder, Veerle Buurman and Emma Frijns will also remain unchanged.
Netherlands Women U20 possible XI: Liefting; Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Frijns; Kemper, Thomas; Zuidberg, Lacroix, Remmers; Van Egmond.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Liefting, Booms, Copier
|Defenders:
|Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Weiman, Smits, Van der Sluijs
|Midfielders:
|Thomas, Kemper, Lacroix, Van Beijeren, Buikema
|Forwards:
|Zuidberg, Kroese
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between France Women U20 and Netherlands Women U20 across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 26, 2022
|France 1-0 Netherlands
|Sud Ladies Cup
|August 12, 2018
|Netherlands 0-4 France
|FIFA U20 Women's World Cup