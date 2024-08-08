How to watch today's Egypt vs Morocco Olympics Bronze Medal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between Egypt U23 and Morocco U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Regional rivals Morocco and Egypt will lock horns for the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday evening in Nantes.

While the Atlas Lions fell short against Spain in Monday's semi-finals, the Pharaohs were ousted by hosts France after extra time, and both now seek a historic first-ever football medal at the prestigious event.

Egypt U23 vs Morocco U23 kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

The 2024 Summer Olympics Bronze medal final match between Egypt U23 and Morocco U23 will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire, in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT on Thursday, August 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Egypt U23 vs Morocco U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics semi-final match between France U23 and Egypt U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Team news & squads

Egypt U23 team news

Egypt will need to make a defensive adjustment as they will be without Omar Fayed, who is suspended following a red card received during the match against France. The centre-back will particularly lament his first yellow card, which was issued for protesting a penalty that was ultimately not given after a VAR review.

Once again, Osama Faisal and Zizo are expected to join Ibrahim Adel in an attacking trio. Adel has been in fine form, scoring three goals in five matches, including a brace against Spain and a late equaliser in the quarter-finals, where he also converted the decisive penalty in the shootout.

The Pharaohs typically set up in a 4-1-2-3 formation, with 32-year-old captain Mohamed Elneny—one of only two overage players selected by Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale—providing protection for the back four.

Morocco possible XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, El Ouahdi; Targhalline, Richardson; Akhomach, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli; Rahimi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alaa, Nadim, El Gabry, Seha, Alaa Abdallah Defenders: Fayed, Eldbees, Abdelmaguid, El Askalany, El-Maghrabi, Tarek, Eid, Abdelnaby, Abdelmaguid Abdelsalam, Sayed Midfielders: Elneny, Zizo, Koka, Adel, Shehata, Saber, Kamal, Saad, El Saaiy, Hamdi, Atef, Zaazaa, Gehad, Atef El Sayed Forwards: Mazhar, Faisal, Hawash

Morocco U23 team news

After key midfielder Bilal El Khannous missed Morocco's semi-final defeat due to suspension, he will return to the squad for Thursday's bronze-medal match, slotting in behind a formidable attack led by Soufiane Rahimi.

The Al-Ain frontman, who has found the net six times in five outings so far, will be flanked by former Barcelona wingers Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli in the attacking third.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Achraf Hakimi played a pivotal role in Morocco's impressive fourth-place finish at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions skipper will now be determined to go one step further and secure a historic medal in France.

Egypt possible XI: Alaa; Saber, Tarek, Abdelmeguid, El-Debes; Elneny; Shehata, Kouka; Zizo, Faisal, Adel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mohamedi, Bellaarouch, Ghanimi, Hasbi, Asmama Defenders: Hakimi, Riad, Aznou, El Ouahdi, Amraoui, Boukamir, El Hilali, El Wafi, Jaouab, Nakach, Tahif, Manaout, El Ouadghiri Midfielders: El Khannouss, Rahimi, Saibari, Ben Seghir, Akhomach, Richardson, El Azzouzi, Bouchouari, El Jebari, Kechta, Targhalline, Lahtimi, Moubarik, Nassoh, Souane Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Salah, Begraoui, El Ouazzani, Maouhoub, Bentayeb

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Morocco U23 2-1 Egypt U23 U23 Africa Cup of Nations 08/12/11 Egypt U23 2-3 Morocco U23 U23 Africa Cup of Nations

